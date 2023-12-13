Mark Drakeford to stand down as Labour first minister of Wales

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced he is standing down as the country’s Labour leader – triggering a surprise winter contest to find his successor.

The 69-year-old Labour politician, who has been Welsh leader since December 2018, said he hoped his replacement could be in place before Easter 2024.

At a news conference in Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said he would remain as first minister until then “in the full sense of that job”.

Mr Drakeford said he would continue to work “tirelessly” for a Labour government to “start repairing the huge damage which has been inflicted by the Tories over the last 13 years”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised Mr Drakeford as a “true titan” of Welsh politics and his party, paying tribute to “an outstanding career”.

Mr Drakeford has suffered a major slump in poll ratings, and has come under fire for recent policies including the widespread use of 20mph limits on Welsh roads.

A YouGov poll of Welsh voters for ITV and Cardiff University earlier this month found his popularity is at an 18-month low – with 56 per cent believing he was doing a bad job.

Mr Drakeford was first elected to the Senedd, the Welsh Assembly, back in 2011 as the member for Cardiff West.

He served in various ministerial roles from 2013 under the leadership of Carwyn Jones, before succeeding him as first minister in 2018.

In a resignation statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, Mr Drakeford said he had vowed to stand down during the current term. “That time has now come.”

He added: “It has been a great privilege to serve as leader of this party. Together, we have achieved a huge amount over the last five years in some of the toughest times we have known.”

“Despite all the chaos in Westminster, the ongoing impact of Brexit, climate change and the pandemic, by working together, we have delivered record results for Welsh Labour in the local government and Senedd elections.

Mr Drakeford added: “I will work tirelessly to secure that Labour victory and to continue delivering on the promises we made to people all across Wales in 2021 to deliver a stronger, fairer and greener Wales.”

Sir Keir said the resigning Welsh leader had “set a clear standard for public service in UK politics – always putting others before himself”.

The Labour said Mr Drakeford had delivered for Wales with “steely determination and quiet authority” against a backdrop of austerity, instability in Westminster and the Covid pandemic.

“Above all, Mark is a kind and decent man, who lives his Labour values,” said Mr Starmer. “A proud Welshman, Wales too can be proud of Mark, for his fight for working people.

He added: “He’s a true titan of Welsh and Labour politics. It has been a pleasure to work alongside him and we all wish him the very best for his retirement.”