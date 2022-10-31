Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory minister likened to Bernard Manning over ‘little man in China’ comment

Mark Spencer’s comments branded ignorant and ‘outrageous’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 31 October 2022 15:08
Comments
<p>Defra minister Mark Spencer has come under fire for suggesting there could be ‘some little man in China’ eavesdropping on his private conversations (James Manning/PA)</p>

Defra minister Mark Spencer has come under fire for suggesting there could be ‘some little man in China’ eavesdropping on his private conversations (James Manning/PA)

(PA Wire)

A government minister has been criticised after he suggested that "some little man in China" could be eavesdropping on his private conversations.

The comments by Mark Spencer came during a discussion about government security breaches – and were branded "outrageous" by opposition MPs.

Shadow ministers accused Mr Spencer of using "outrageous and reckless language", and showing his "ignorance, on many levels".

And SNP MP David Linden joked: "I was unaware that Bernard Manning had been promoted to Government" – referring to the late right-wing comedian who used racist language about ethnic minorities.

Questioned about ministers using their personal mobile phones during a round of broadcast interviews, Mr Spencer, a former chief whip who is now a minister at the environment department, said:

Recommended

"We all talk on personal phones, don't we? I ring my wife, maybe there's some little man in China listening to the conversations between me and my wife.

"But, you know, you've just got to be careful about what information you use on which phone and you get a lot of help and support from the security services on that."

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Mr Spencer's comments raised eyebrows in Westminster because earlier this year he was accused of making Islamophobic comments by a fellow Tory MP – though he says the claims were "completely false".

Responding to the minister’s comments, Labour shadow justice minister Mr Khan said: “Outrageous and reckless language used here.

"Given Mark Spencer’s history of Islamophobia, really makes you wonder why he was ever promoted."

Recommended

Meanwhile shadow faith minister Ms Owen said Mr Spencer was "once again showing his ignorance, on many levels".

The minister was fielding questions about the use of personal mobile phones for government business – sparked by questions about the conduct of Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the targeting of Liz Truss’s mobile phone by hackers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in