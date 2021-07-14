A union representing civil servants plans to “name and shame” any MPs who refuse to wear face coverings in parliament once legal requirements are dropped next week.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said he would write to all MPs warning them that his union was willing to “call out” those ditching their masks, even after Covid restrictions are lifted on July 19.

It comes as leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would no longer wear his mask around the parliamentary estate from Monday – suggesting many MPs had already ditched their face coverings.

“This morning I wandered around the palace of Westminster wearing a mask, and met almost nobody in those circumstances. I will not be wearing a mask – what would be the point?,” the Tory MP told the ConservativeHome podcast.

“If you’re had both vaccines, your risk of transmitting the disease is slight. So in a way you’ve done your societal bit by having the vaccine, as much as by wearing a mask, which is why I think it’s sensibly individual choice.”

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has written to MPs explaining that they will be “encouraged” to continue wearing the coverings until parliament breaks for its summer recess on 22 July.

But the politicians cannot be forced to continue using them while in the chamber or elsewhere – even though other staff on the Westminster estate must continue to be required to wear masks while moving around the premises after 19 July.

Mr Penman said it was “extraordinary” that authorities in parliament could not force MPs to wear face coverings while staff had to keep wearing face coverings.

“In these circumstances, MPs who fail to wear masks in the House and are not exempt are doing so in the full knowledge that their actions potentially increase the risk of Covid-19 infection to their parliamentary colleagues and House staff,” said the union chief.

“Such action needs to be called out and, as such, we will write to those MPs making clear that their actions are undermining the health of the dedicated public servants who support them and making public the names of those MPs who undertake this reckless action.”

The FDA has also criticised the plan to allow the Commons chamber to return to full capacity for PMQs on 21 July, describing it as a “political stunt which shows scant regard for the wellbeing of parliamentary staff”.

The Prospect union, which also represents civil servants, has also written to MPs urging them to continue wearing a mask around the parliamentary estate. The organisation said it would be “an example to the public and a simple step to protect those you work alongside every day”.

Earlier on Wednesday, London mayor Sadiq Khan said he had Transport for London (TfL) to enforce mandatory mask wearing on the system, even after legal restrictions have been lifted on 19 July.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the decision was in line with what the government had “wanted” and “expected”.

The cabinet minister said: “Whilst we are going from legal requirements to guidelines, we do expect individual carriers, the transport organisations, to make sure that they are putting in place whatever is appropriate for their network.”