BBC director general Tim Davie is set to be grilled by MPs on allegations surrounding MasterChef host Gregg Wallace when he next appears before the culture, media and sport committee.

The committee’s chairperson, Tory Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage toldThe Independent that she expects Mr Davie to give evidence before the Christmas recess to talk about the BBC World Service.

But she added: “This subject (Gregg Wallace) will also come up.”

It comes amid growing calls from MPs for the BBC to take responsibility for the investigation into claims surrounding Wallace.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace faces fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour amid furore (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

The host and former greengrocer, 60, is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour from more than a dozen people over a 17-year period.

The BBC has pulled the Christmas specials of the MasterChef, but have left the investigation into Wallace to the show’s the production company. The Corporation has also failed to provide executives to its own shows including the Today Programme to discuss the issue.

The allegations were raised in prime minister’s questions. Scarborough and Whitby Labour MP Alison Hume referred to Wallace’s claim on a video that the allegations were coming from “middle class women of a certain age.”

open image in gallery Tim Davie, BBC director general ( Getty Images )

Ms Hume said: “Given that a significant number of members in this place are, regardless of class, women of a certain age would the prime minister agree with me that when a woman of a certain age or indeed any woman of any age from any background says they have experienced sexual harrassment or inappropriate behaviour, they should be listened to, supported and the perpetrator dealt with?”

Sir Keir Starmer responded: “I certainly agree with that. She is right because one of the greatest barriers women have when coming forward and reporting unacceptable behaviour in the work place is having confidence that will be taken seriously.”

Earlier North Warwickshire and Bedworth MP Rachel Taylor told Radio 4’s Today Programme: “It’s the BBC who are commissioning that production company (MasterChef), therefore it is going out as BBC output. The public want to see that the BBC is taking action.”

She added that “it is not coming across at all” that the BBC is taking action.

“I for one do not want to be watching sex pests porning over fancy food at Christmas time.”

She insisted that the show should not be allowed back on air “until a full investigation has been carried out.”