Matt Hancock should be fired over alleged relationship with adviser, Labour says

Labour has called for Matt Hancock to be sacked after he was photographed in a clinch with a female adviser at the Department of Health in breach of Covid safety guidelines.

The party’s chair Anneliese Dodds said that a secret relationship with Gina Coladangelo would amount to “a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest” for which he should pay with his job.

Liberal Democrats also demanded that Boris Johnson dismiss the health secretary, saying: “Hypocrite Hancock must go.”

Mr Hancock ducked out of a planned appearance at a vaccine centre at Newmarket Racecourse this morning after The Sun published security camera stills showing him embracing Ms Coladangelo, a university friend he appointed to a director’s role at the health department.

The pictures were taken with social distancing rules in place at workplaces, because of the pandemic – and two weeks before the ban on hugging between people in different households was lifted.

The health secretary was already facing questions about his appointment of Ms Coladangelo to the £15,000-a-year role, without it being properly announced last year.

Mr Hancock – who has been married for 15 years to Martha and has three children with her – has yet to comment on the allegation of an office affair.

Ms Dodds stepped up pressure on Mr Johnson to remove him from his post.

“If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office - who he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role - it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest,” said the Labour chair.

“The charge sheet against Matt Hancock includes wasting taxpayers’ money, leaving care homes exposed and now being accused of breaking his own Covid rules.

“His position is hopelessly untenable. Boris Johnson should sack him.”