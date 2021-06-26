This is the moment Matt Hancock embraces his married aide in newly released CCTV footage

A minute-long CCTV footage of Matt Hancock embracing his alleged married lover has been released.

The video taken in May at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) shows the health secretary opening a door and checking to see if anybody is around before motioning to Gina Coladangelo.

The 43-year-old aide walks towards Mr Hancock before they become entwined together in a passionate embrace in the corridors of power at Whitehall.

The video, released on Friday night by The Sun, comes as Mr Hancock is under increasing pressure to resign.

Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” for letting people down and breaching social distancing guidelines, but made clear in his statement he would not resign, and received the backing of Boris Johnson.

Despite the backing of the prime minister, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for him to go, as have the Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice group, which represents those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.

And in a further blow to Mr Hancock, Conservative Duncan Baker has openly called for Mr Hancock to go today.

He told his local newspaper, the Eastern Daily Press: “In my view people in high public office and great positions of responsibility should act with the appropriate morals and ethics that come with that role.

“Matt Hancock, on a number of measures, has fallen short of that. As an MP who is a devoted family man, married for 12 years with a wonderful wife and children, standards and integrity matter to me.

“I will not in any shape condone this behaviour and I have in the strongest possible terms told the government what I think.”