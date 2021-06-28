Security camera in Hancock’s office which caught his affair was ‘outlier’ and not general policy, government says
Kate Devlin
Monday 28 June 2021 17:01 comments
Whitehall Editor
The security camera in Matt Hancock’s office which videotaped the health secretary kissing his aide was an ‘outlier’ and not general policy, a ministers has said.
Cabinet office minister Julia Lopez said that as a rule “there are not cameras sited within ministers’ offices”. In that regard the camera inside the Department of Health was an “outlier”, she said. She attempted to calm an angry House of Commons by saying that ministers would have a “better understanding of why that occurred” once the Department of Health’s official investigation was complete.
