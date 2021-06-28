The security camera in Matt Hancock’s office which videotaped the health secretary kissing his aide was an ‘outlier’ and not general policy, a ministers has said.

Cabinet office minister Julia Lopez said that as a rule “there are not cameras sited within ministers’ offices”. In that regard the camera inside the Department of Health was an “outlier”, she said. She attempted to calm an angry House of Commons by saying that ministers would have a “better understanding of why that occurred” once the Department of Health’s official investigation was complete.