Matt Hancock denies lying to Boris Johnson about Covid tests in care homes

Health secretary Matt Hancock has rejected Dominic Cummings’ claim that he lied to Boris Johnson over testing for people going into care homes in the early months of the coronavirus outbreak, telling MPs that clinical advice at the time was that this was the wrong thing to do.

Mr Hancock was confronted with a series of bombshell allegations from the prime minister’s former top adviser as he gave evidence to two Commons committees, who last month heard Cummings say that the health secretary should have been sacked “15 to 20 times” for his failings over Covid-19.

He insisted that he had only ever told the PM that he would ensure patients were tested before entering care homes “when tests were available”, which was not the case for some months after the pandemic struck.

And he said that medical experts warned that, with the four-day turnaround for Covid tests available in March 2020, there was a danger that patients would catch the virus in hospital while awaiting responses and be sent to care homes with false negative tests.

“On care homes, throughout we followed the clinical advice,” Mr Hancock told the joint inquiry of the Commons health and science committees. “The evidence has shown that the strongest route of the virus into care homes was community transmission. Staff testing was the most important thing for keeping people safe in care homes. That’s the clinical advice we received.”

The health secretary said he had “no idea” why Mr Cummings had taken against him and pointedly told MPs that “government has operated better over the past six months” since the adviser’s resignation in November.

He insisted he had received “wholesome support” from Mr Johnson throughout the pandemic and learnt of Mr Cummings’ effort to get him sacked only because the adviser briefed newspapers about it.

And he told the inquiry: “You can’t respond to a pandemic by pointing fingers.”

Mr Hancock said it was “telling” that Mr Cummings had not provided documentary evidence to back up his allegations, as requested by the committees.

And science committee chair Greg Clark said that the former adviser’s claims “must be counted as unproven” until Cummings hands over a cache of emails and text messages he is believed to hold.

Mr Hancock rejected Mr Cummings’ claim that he always promised to “follow the science” in order to be able to blame the scientists if anything went wrong. He insisted he tried not to use the phrase, because politicians were “guided by the science” rather than following it unquestioningly.

And he denied that he had tried to blame the Treasury or NHS bosses for shortages of personal protective equipment at the start of the epidemic, telling MPs that he had simply requested the removal of a Treasury cap on the maximum price to be paid for PPE so that the UK could source supplies as prices soared worldwide.

Mr Cummings last month told the inquiry that Mr Johnson’s top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill had pushed for Hancock’s dismissal because he repeatedly lied about the coronavirus situation in official meetings.

But asked today if he had ever said anything to the PM which he knew to be untrue, Mr Hancock replied: “No.”

He insisted he was right to say that “everybody got the Covid treatment that they needed”, because the NHS at no point became overwhelmed by the pandemic. He said there was “never a national shortage of PPE”.