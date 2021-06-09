Poll gives Hancock thumbs-down over Covid performance ahead of grilling by MPs

Dominic Cummings: 'Dept of Health was smoking ruin'
Almost half (45 per cent) of voters think Matt Hancock should resign because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll released as the health secretary prepares for a televised grilling on his performance which could decide his chances of survival.
And the survey for The Independent found that those wanting Mr Hancock to lose his job include more than a quarter (28 per cent) of Conservative supporters. Some 40 per cent said Boris Johnson should resign, but these were heavily skewed towards opposition party supporters, with less than one in seven (14 per cent) of Tories thinking he should go and 78 per cent saying he should stay.
The Savanta ComRes poll found that more than half (53 per cent) of voters believe former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings’s central charge against the health secretary, that he lied to the prime minister at the outset of the crisis last year that hospital patients were being tested for coronavirus before being discharged to care homes - with just 24 per cent accepting Mr Hancock’s denial.
More than a third (36 per cent) of Tory supporters agreed that Mr Hancock lied, compared to 39 per cent who believe he did not.
The health secretary will be confronted by Cummings’ bombshell claim when he appears for questioning before a joint inquiry by the House of Commons health and science committees on Thursday.
✕
The biggest claims from Dominic Cummings' Covid testimony
His chances of escaping unscathed from the interrogation were improved when Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser - who launched a scathing assault on the government’s approach to Covid-19 in seven hours of testimony to the same committees last month - failed to hand over documentary evidence to back up his allegations that Hancock failed to protect care homes from a wave of infections and thousands of unnecessary deaths and that the Department of Health was a “smoking ruin” under his leadership.
Cummings told the committees on 26 May that both he and Mr Johnson’s top civil servant called on the PM to fire Hancock as health secretary for “at least 15-20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in many meetings”. He said others advised the PM: “Don’t sack him now, he’s the person you sack when the inquiry comes along.”
And he branded the PM “unfit for office” and said it was “crackers” that he and Johnson were in senior positions leading the national response to the crisis.
The government’s performance “fell disastrously short of standards required by the public” and the PM initially pursued a “herd immunity” strategy of allowing Britons to catch coronavirus in order to build up resistance to the disease, he told MPs.
Today’s poll found that voters broadly accept Mr Cummings’ account of the government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
But crucially the figures suggest they do not regard the former aide as a credible figure, with just 26 per cent deeming Cummings trustworthy, against 40 per cent for Hancock and 45 per cent for Johnson.
Some 67 per cent of those questioned agreed that Mr Cummings was right to say that Mr Johnson delayed the first lockdown in March 2020 for too long, with 19 per cent saying the charge was unfair. Some 56 per cent said Cummings was right to accuse the PM of ignoring scientists calling for a second “circuit-breaker” lockdown in September, against 24 per cent who said this was incorrect. And 53 per cent said the former Vote Leave strategist was right to say there was initially a herd immunity strategy, compared to 24 per ent who did not accept this allegation.
On perhaps the most personally damaging accusation against the prime minister, some 44 per cent said they believed Mr Cummings’ claim - which Johnson has denied - that the PM said he would rather see “bodies pile high” than order a third lockdown, while 34 per cent did not.
✕
Matt Hancock says lying claims by Dominic Cummings 'unsubstantiated'
Large numbers of Conservative voters appeared to believe Mr Cummings’ description of events, agreeing that Mr Johnson delayed the first lockdown too long by a margin of 57-30 per cent and that he initially went for herd immunity by 43-34 per cent. They were split 38-39 over whether the PM ignored scientific advice to order a shutdown in September, and were less likely to give credence to the “bodies pile high” comment, which was believed by just 25 per cent of Tories, compared to 70 per cent of Labour voters.
Some 38 per cent said Mr Hancock had been effective in his handling of coronavirus, compared to 42 per cent who said he had not. Forty per cent saw him as trustworthy and 40 per cent untrustworthy. And 38 per cent said he was fit for public office, against 42 per cent who said he was not.
Mr Johnson’s response was rated a little higher, with 48 per cent viewing him as effective in the crisis against 46 per cent not effective. He was viewed as untrustworthy by 47 per cent and trustworthy by 45. And he was deemed fit for office by 51 per cent, compared to 42 per cent who said he was not.
The public assessment of Mr Cummings - who was widely blamed for undermining the government’s “stay at home” message with his trip to Durham during the early weeks of lockdown - was far more negative.
Despite his suggestion at last month’s hearing that he had played a pivotal role in persuading Mr Johnson to ditch “herd immunity” and move to tough restrictions on social and economic life to rein in the virus last spring, just 27 per cent said he had played an effective role in the crisis, against 58 per cent who said he had not.
A significant majority (62 per cent) said he was untrustworthy and the same proportion (62 per cent) said he was unfit for office, compared to just 25 per cent who said he was a fit person to serve in government.
Only the government’s official scientists won a comfortable show of backing for their performance in the crisis, with 57 per cent saying Professor Chris Whitty should keep his job as chief medical officer, against just 21 per cent who said he should resign, and 55 per cent support for Professor Sir Patrick Vallance to stay as chief scientific adviser, compared to 21 per cent saying he should resign.
• Savanta ComRes polled 2,180 people between 28 and 30 May.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies