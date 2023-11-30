Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock launched an extraordinary fightback against claims by Dominic Cummings that had “lied his way through the pandemic” and “killed people”.

In a highly anticipated hearing at the Covid inquiry, the former health secretary attacked Mr Cummings as a “malign actor” in Downing Street who had fostered a “culture of fear” across government.

Mr Hancock said Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson’s top aide during the pandemic, had “abused” staff across Whitehall. And, extraordinarily, he went on to accuse Mr Cummings of himself lying to the official Covid-19 Inquiry.

Mr Hancock’s testimony had been long-awaited after a series of witnesses accused him of dishonesty, incompetence and even wanting to play God during the pandemic.

On a blockbuster day at the Covid-19 Inquiry:

Mr Hancock accused Mr Cummings of fostering a “culture of fear” which hamstrung the government’s response to the pandemic

The former health secretary denied having lied his way through the pandemic, saying there was “no evidence” to back up claims he was dishonest - instead pointing the finger at Mr Cummings for creating a “toxic” culture

He confirmed claims that Mr Cummings exerted “too great an influence” on Mr Johnson, even accusing the adviser of making a “power grab”

He accused Mr Cummings of lying to the official probe into the pandemic

Mr Hancock denied having sought to play God during the pandemic, after the former chief of the NHS said he wanted to “decide who lived and who died”

For three hours on Thursday morning he faced a grilling from the inquiry’s lead counsel Hugo Keith KC.

Of particular interest to Mr Keith was a claim by Mr Hancock that he first told the PM to call a national lockdown on March 13, 2020.

Mr Keith then showed the former health secretary his book, Pandemic Diaries, and asked why he had not made a note of the intervention at the time.

“There is a whole page on how you woke up for the dawn flight to Belfast…then went to Cardiff and so on,” Mr Keith said.

He asked: “Telling the prime minister of this country, for the first time, that he had to call an immediate lockdown, is surely worthy of some recollection, is it not?”

Mr Hancock said since writing book, the information had “come to light” during his preparation for the inquiry.

He referenced an email from himself to the prime minister in which he called for a “suppression strategy” to tackle the virus.

But an unimpressed Mr Keith said: “The inquiry is well aware of that email… Do you use the word immediate or lockdown?”

Mr Hancock then said he was unable to answer the question as he did not have the email in front of him.

Rebuking Mr Hancock’s account in a broadside on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Cummings said he was “outright lying” by claiming to have privately Mr Johnson to impose the measure and “talking rubbish” to the inquiry.

The questioning over decision-making came against the wider spectacle of Mr Hancock launching into a stinging attack on Mr Cummings, however, blaming the former Johnson adviser for the dysfunction that plagued the government throughout the pandemic.

Mr Hancock said that the removal of Sajid Javid as chancellor in February 2020, orchestrated by Mr Cummings, fostered a “culture of fear” which hamstrung the government.

“It inculcated a culture of fear. Whereas what we needed was a culture where everybody was brought to the table and given their heads to do their level best in a once in a generation crisis,” he told the inquiry.

Mr Hancock went on to claim Mr Cummings “did not regard ministers as a valuable contribution to decision-making” and circumvented emergency Cobra meetings to discuss the pandemic. Instead, he held his own meetings where he even claimed “decisions don’t need to go to the prime minister”, Mr Hancock said.

“Now that is inappropriate in a democracy, and I saw it simply as essentially a power grab,” he added.

He also described Mr Cummings as a “malign influence” in government who had “abused” his staff and made work during the pandemic “unpleasant”.

“It was unpleasant for a whole load of my staff as well, who were subject to this sort of abuse from the chief adviser [Mr Cummings,” Mr Hancock said.

“It went wider than I thought at the time,” he added.

And Mr Hancock denied a suggestion by the former NHS boss Simon Stevens that he wanted to decide who would live or die if the health service became overwhelmed.

The former health secretary said that after a tabletop exercise to plan for the pandemic the NHS asked “how to prioritise when there is insufficient capacity”.

Mr Hancock said: “I concluded that it should be for clinicians, not for ministers to make a decision on this basis… the minutes are really clear on that.”

Lord Stevens previously told the inquiry that Mr Hancock believed that he – rather than doctors or the public – should decide “who should live and who should die” if hospitals became overwhelmed with Covid patients.