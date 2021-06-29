No 10 admits Matt Hancock did use private email for official work and refuses to say if rules were broken

Matt Hancock and his deputy did use private emails for official work, No 10 has admitted – while refusing to say if they complied with government rules.

On Monday, Downing Street insisted the pair had not used personal accounts – despite leaked minutes suggesting otherwise – but it has backtracked 24 hours later.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman was asked if the former health secretary, and his deputy Lord Bethell, copied in all important information onto work accounts, as required.

But he repeatedly ducked the question, saying only that all ministers are “aware of that guidance”.

The leaked minutes showed a top health department civil servant had warned Mr Hancock “only” deals with his private office “via Gmail account” – and, extraordinarily, that he “does not have” an official email inbox.

Meanwhile, Lord Bethell, “routinely uses his personal inbox and the majority of [approvals for contracts] would have been initiated from this inbox”, the documents obtained by The Sunday Times said.

The Information Commissioner has revealed she is weighing up an investigation, arguing there is genuine public concern that vital information is being concealed.

“It is an important principle of government transparency and accountability that official records are kept of key actions and decisions,” Elizabeth Denham said.