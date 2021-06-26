Gina Coladangelo, the adviser caught kissing Matt Hancock, is leaving her £15,000-a-year public position on the board of the Department for Health and Social Care following his resignation, it is reported.

The longtime friends were pictured embracing in his office at the department in breach of Covid rules.

Ms Coladangelo, a friend from Mr Hancock’s days at Oxford University, was brought into DHSC as an unpaid adviser last year before being given the £15,000-a-year role of non-executive director in the department.

More follows...