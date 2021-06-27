Matt Hancock video leak to be investigated by Department of Health

The Department of Health will be launching an “internal investigation” into how leaked CCTV footage of Matt Hancock embracing an aide was leaked.

It comes after the health secretary tendered his resignation on Saturday evening to Boris Johnson, reiterating his apology for breaching Covid rules.

Pressed on the leak of the footage, the Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News: “It’s certainly a matter I know the Department of Health will be looking into to understand exactly how that was recorded and how it got out.”

“It’s something we need to get to the bottom of,” he said.

“Yes I do know that is something the Department of Health will be taking forward as an internal investigation and let them have the space to do that to understand how this happened to ensure this type of situation can’t happen again.”

