Matt Hancock could be prevented from standing as a Conservative candidate for parliament at the next general election.

The West Suffolk MP was suspended from the party in November after announcing he would take part in the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former health secretary’s decision to go to Australia with parliament still working sparked a backlash among his constituents and colleagues, including the prime minister.

Rishi Sunak said he was “disappointed” by Mr Hancock’s choice, adding that MPs “should be working hard for their constituents”.

Mr Hancock was suspended on 1 November for chosing to join the ITV show (PA Archive)

Mr Hancock was suspended - or in political speak had the whip removed - by the Conservative Party on 1 November.

According to The Times, he will not be reinstated before 5 December - a week after he would be due to return from the jungle if he reached the final and the date by which MPs must tell the party whether they intend to stand at the next general election.

Conservative sources told the paper it took Nadine Dorries, culture secretary under Boris Johnson, six months to have the whip restored following her stint on the show back in 2013.

They also pointed out she was a less senior MP than Hancock, who has also served as the culture secretary.

Mr Hancock could still continue in the constituency as an independent MP but the party would need to choose a new candidate.

On Friday night, Mr Hancock survived the first round of public voting to remove celebrities from the jungle.

Journalist Charlene White became the first campmate to leave the jungle after having taken part in a Bushtucker Trial in which she and popstar Boy George secured two stars.