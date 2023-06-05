Matt Hancock told to apologise to MPs

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hancock has been told to apologise to Parliament after being found to have breached the MPs Code of Conduct.

The former health secretary was found to have committed a “minor breach” of Commons rules by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

The Committee on Standards said Mr Hancock showed a “lack of attention to the rules” that was “concerning” for a former minister and MP of more than a decade.

The finding related to an investigation into Tory MP Steve Brine over claims he lobbied the head of the NHS on behalf of a firm he received money from.

Mr Hancock sent standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg an “unsolicited” letter about Mr Brine’s case, including the claim his colleague had “done nothing improper” and “should be cleared from any accusation”.

The committee said Mr Hancock’s letter was a breach of the rules as it amounted to a “clear attempt to influence the Commissioner’s investigation”. And Mr Hancock “has still not acknowledged his mistake,” the committee said.

But it added that the committee “considers this to be a minor breach of the Code”.

It said mitigating factors included that Mr Hancock “did not set out to breach the rules” and did not stand to gain personally through writing to the Commissioner. It added that Mr Hancock “did not act with malice”.

It recommended he apologise to Parliament and Mr Greenberg with a personal statement in the Commons. It also recommended Mr Hancock attends a briefing on the code of conduct with the commissioner.

Mr Hancock will address Parliament today, it is understood.

Hancock has said he is not standing as an MP at the next election and will instead find “new ways to reach people” who are disengaged with politics.

The West Suffolk MP has been paid £45,000 to appear in an upcoming Channel 4 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Last year, Mr Hancock was one of the final three on reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

