Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after being mobbed on District line

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has gone viral as an unlikely TikTok star after being mobbed by a group of women on the District line.

A TikTok user named Georgia shared a video on Sunday of her and her group of friends accosting the Tory MP on the London Underground.

Mr Hancock, who had been in charge of the UK’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, was replaced as health secretary by Sajid Javid after he resigned in June.

He stepped down from his post after CCTV images published by The Sun newspaper showed him kissing his aide and Oxford University friend Gina Coladangelo in his departmental office, which was in breach of Covid rules.

On the Tube, he was pictured wearing a casual weekend outfit of a grey baseball cap, a matching face mask, a navy polo t-shirt, trainers, and a pair of bright orange shorts.

The video shows the young women taking his hat off his head and passing it around to wear, and one of them is seen pulling his face mask down while talking to him on a station platform.

The group in are then joined by other members of the public, as they are seen clapping and singing: “We love you Matt, we do”.

The women said they had a “good old chat” with the Tory MP (georgialewis_xo2/ TikTok)

He also posed for selfies with the women, who claimed that they first thought Mr Hancock was someone else.

The video caption states: “So we chased this man thinking it was someone we knew but it turned out to be Matt Hancock.

“We had a good old chat. We terrorised the poor man.

“We stole his hat so thanks for that matty boy. The whole tube was singing, what a vibe you brought us Matt. You made our night.”