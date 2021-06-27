Matt Hancock has left his wife of 15 years for the aide he was pictured kissing at work, it has been reported.

The health secretary’s relationship with Gina Coladangelo is “recent but serious,” according to Sky News’ Beth Rigby.

Martha Hancock, an osteopath with a clinic in Notting Hill, has said nothing publicly about the revelations surrounding her husband’s behaviour.

She is described as very private and has kept a low profile.

The Sunday Times also reported that Mr Hancock had left his family home.

The couple married in 2006 and have three children – a daughter and two sons aged 14, 13 and eight.

Flowers were delivered to the Hancocks’ London home early on Saturday.

The pink peonies in a glass vase were placed on the front doorstep by a delivery driver just after 10am.

Martha Hancock pictured otside her home after news of her husband’s ‘affair’ broke on Friday (REUTERS)

Mr Hancock is believed to be staying at their house in Suffolk.

Ms Coladangelo, who is married to Oliver Tress, the founder of Oliver Bonas, was previously a director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon and met Mr Hancock at Oxford University where they became close friends over a shared passion for student radio.

She studied politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) and reportedly continued to be close friends with Mr Hancock after completing her studies in 1998, the same year as Mr Hancock.

Ms Coladangelo was handed a role as non-executive director at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) in September last year.

The role, which scrutinises decisions made by the department, earns at least £15,000 a year. There is no public record of the appointment but it is listed on her LinkedIn page.