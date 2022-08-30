Tory minister says leadership contest during cost of living crisis ‘deeply regrettable’
Backs shorter process to find new prime minister
A Conservative minister has described his party’s lengthy leadership contest as "deeply regrettable" during a cost of living crisis.
Matt Warman said the months-long move to find the new prime minister was "disruptive" and said the consequences had been warned about even before Boris Johnson was ousted from office.
But with less than a week until the new prime minister takes office "it is what it is," he told Sky News.
The government has made clear that no action can be taken on the crisis until the new prime minister is in place.
Mr Warman’s comments came as thousands of pubs warned they would have to close their doors without help to pay their soaring energy bills this winter.
Two former Tory education secretaries have also warned of a looming crisis in the UK’s schools.
Mr Warman, who is supporting Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign, said: "It was widely pointed out before Boris Johnson stood down, how disruptive this process would be. That is deeply regrettable and it’s more true now than ever, but I do think, as I say, less than a week to go, it is what it is right now."
Asked about the length of the contest, he added: "I don’t make the rules on how long it’s taken to go through this contest, but I think personally I would have preferred it, had it taken somewhat less time yes.
"I think when the party considers what the rules might look like going forward, that will I suspect be something that many people will take an interest in, but that’s not a problem that we can address right now, we’ve got less than a week until the new prime minister is in place."
He also said he supported targeted the principles behind the support outlined by former chancellor Mr Sunak earlier this year, “which are to focus the help on those who need it most, but also to acknowledge that a degree of universality is the right one."
"I think for me the most important thing is that we target those who need it most,” he said, “we target the most vulnerable… but acknowledge that everybody needs help.”
He added: “It is right the next prime minister makes those decisions."
