Cressida Dick says Met Police will now investigate Downing Street parties held during lockdown
‘I can confirm the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years’
Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick has announced the force will investigate allegations of parties held in No 10 during Covid restrictions.
The Commissioner said she understood “deep public concern” over the allegations.
“I can confirm the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years,” she said.
