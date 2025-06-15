Blaise Metreweli appointed as first female head of MI6

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed the first ever female head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

Blaise Metreweli, the current head of technology and innovation at MI6, is being promoted to its 18th chief and the first woman to hold the role as the UK faces growing threats from foreign adversaries.

The head of MI6 is commonly referred to as C and is the only publicly named member of the organisation. Ms Metreweli, a veteran of the organisation and its domestic counterpart MI5, was awarded a CMG for services to British Foreign Policy last year.

open image in gallery ( Downing Street )

She is succeeding Sir Richard Moore, who leaves this autumn after four years in charge.

"I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my Service. MI6 plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas,” she said.

She added: “I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners."

open image in gallery Blaise Metreweli will be the organisation’s first female head ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Announcing her appointment, Sir Keir said: “The historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital.

“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale – be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services.

“I’d like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his dedicated service, and I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe – the foundation of my Plan for Change.”

open image in gallery The head of the intelligence service Sir Richard Moore is stepping down this autumn ( PA Archive )

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who Ms Metreweli will report to, said she takes up the role “at a time of global instability and emerging security threats, where technology is power and our adversaries are working ever closer together”. “Blaise will ensure the UK can tackle these challenges head-on to keep Britain safe and secure at home and abroad,” he added.

Ms Metreweli is director general of technology and innovation in MI6, a role in which she is known as Q. She has held other senior roles across the organisation and MI5.

Ms Metreweli is a career intelligence officer, having joined the secret intelligence service in 1999, shortly after graduating from Pembroke College, Cambridge. Most of her career has been spent in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe.

Outgoing chief Sir Richard Moore said: "I am absolutely delighted by this historic appointment of my colleague.

“Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology. I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6."