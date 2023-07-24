Watch live: Michael Gove to announce plans to build one million homes

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Michael Gove sets out the Tory government's measures it says it will undertake to meet its 2019 manifesto pledge of building one million homes.

The housing minister is also expected to announce planning reforms and how the government will prioritise house building in inner city areas.

Rishi Sunak said ahead of the announcement: “Today I can confirm that we will meet our manifesto commitment to build one million homes over this Parliament.

“That’s a beautiful new home for a million individual families in every corner of our country.

“We won’t do that by concreting over the countryside – our plan is to build the right homes where there is the most need and where there is local support, in the heart of Britain’s great cities.

However, two weeks ago a cross-party panel of MPs warned that Tory ministers are unlikely to deliver 300,000 new homes per year after the prime minister made the target advisory rather than mandatory.