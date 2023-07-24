Michael Gove claims government’s 300,000 housebuilding target was always optional

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Gove has claimed the government's target of building 300,000 homes a year was always optional – but insisted that the Tories will still meet it.

In a speech in London, the housing secretary said the target, set in 2017 by then chancellor Philip Hammond, had "never" been mandatory.

But he pledged to meet the ambition by the middle of the decade with intensive building in cities, as he unveiled plans that would make it easier to convert empty retail premises into flats, as well as a push to expand Cambridge.

It comes afterThe Independent revealed that the majority of councils had failed to build a single social home in the past five years, as 1.2 million families languish on waiting lists.

Housing charities described Mr Gove’s plan as a “mixed bag” and warned that stuffing people into unsuitable converted accomodation could make the housing crisis worse.

And Conservative MPs – some of whom are against new housing in their areas – seized on the housing secretary’s plan for an urban extension of Cambridge and vowed to fight it.

In a speech in King's Cross, Mr Gove said the government would be "unequivocally, unapologetically and intensively concentrating our biggest efforts in the hearts of our cities".

"We haven't dropped the 300,000 target," he said. "It's a conclusion that people have drawn erroneously, if I can put it politely."

Asked about reports that ministers are changing the target so that it is no longer mandatory, he said: "It never was. The 300,000 target remains as it always has been."

Mr Gove however conceded that the government was making "specific changes" to the National Planning Policy Framework that would alter the way the local plans are drawn up.

Under these changes, the way the national ambition for 300,000 homes is translated into local housing targets would give individual councils more more room for manoeuvre. Critics say it will result in fewer homes being built.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also talking about housing on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

A report by the Commons housing committee published earlier this month said these plans would make it "impossible to achieve" the 300,000 ambition nationally.

But Mr Gove on Monday said he was "confident we're on a trajectory to reach that 300,000 target".

The housing secretary also used his speech to accuse Labour of wanting to concrete over the countryside after the opposition announced earlier this year that it wanted build more housing on greenbelt.

The housing secretary said the opposition’s approach to planning would lead to “erosion of environmental assets,” “communities opposing development”, and that it would not provide “the scale of growth that we need”.

But Lisa Nandy, Labour's shadow housing secretary, said: "It takes some serious brass neck for the Tories to make yet more promises when the housing crisis has gone from bad to worse on their watch."

Quizzing the government in the House of Lords, Labour peer Baroness Taylor mocked the policy, telling peers: "With over a million people on social housing waiting lists, and 7,000 social rented homes built last year, does the minister really think a few flats built over chip shops is going to solve the problem? My Lords, it's like putting a sticking plaster on a severed limb."

The government has a target to be building 300,000 homes a year by the mid 2020s (PA) (PA Wire)

Previous attempts by the government since 2010 to light a fire under housebuilding have met opposition from inside the Conservative Party, and Gove faces an uphill battle to get his plans through.

Ahead of the speech, south Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne said he would “do everything I can to stop the government’s nonsense plans to impose mass housebuilding on Cambridge”. He said the area was already suffering from a water shortage which further development could make worse.

Asked about the MP’s comments Mr Gove replied : “I’m sure we’ll find a compelling way forward. We can’t have Cambridge – an exceptional city – being held back.

Polly Neate, chief executive of the housing charity Shelter, describe the speech as "a real mixed bag".

"We need proper investment to build much-needed genuinely affordable homes, not more piecemeal reform," she said.

“Converting takeaways and shops into homes and restricting building to city centres won’t help. It could risk creating poor quality, unsafe homes that cause more harm than good.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 23 July 2023 People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 21 July 2023 Newly elected Labour MP Keir Mather (left), with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Selby football club, North Yorkshire, after winning the Selby and Ainsty by-election PA UK news in pictures 18 July 2023 Tony Blair (left) speaks with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's Future of Britain Conference in central London PA UK news in pictures 17 July 2023 David Barber, the King’s Swan Marker, examines a swan during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames Reuters UK news in pictures 16 July 2023 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz holds the winner’s trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 July 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is interviewed in the Media Theatre in the Broadcast Centre after her defeat in the final of the Ladies’ Singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London PA Wire UK news in pictures 13 July 2023 His Majesty The King’s Coronation Ensemble and Her Majesty The Queen’s Coronation Ensemble, during a photo call for the new Coronation display for the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2023 Beavers are released by the National Trust at Wallington estate in Northumberland in a project to improve local biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change PA UK news in pictures 11 July 2023 People hug as they admire Submergence inside Propyard, Bristol, where a 20,000 sq ft immersive art installation, curated by art collective Squidsoup, titled Beyond Submergence, is being exhibited PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2023 Tracy Seven with a Beef Shorthorn as she prepares her cattle ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show at the Showground in Harrogate, which opens to the public on Tuesday. PA UK news in pictures 9 July 2023 Mark Wood, right, celebrates with Chris Woakes, left after England won the third test match in the series AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 8 July 2023 Zharnel Hughes of Shaftesbury celebrates after winning the Men’s 100m Final at the UK Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena Getty UK news in pictures 7 July 2023 Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2023 Queen Camilla during a visit to Lochcarron of Scotland at the Waverley textile mill in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders, as part of the first Holyrood Week since the King's coronation. PA UK news in pictures 5 July 2023 Anti-monarchy protesters hold placards near the St Giles’ Cathedral on the day of the National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving for Britain’s King Charles, in Edinburgh Reuters UK news in pictures 4 July 2023 Andy Murray celebrates break point against Ryan Peniston in their men’s singles first round match at Wimbledon Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2023 A cigar smoked by Winston Churchill, which is expected to fetch £600-800 is pictured on his statue in Westerham, Kent PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2023 England’s Ben Stokes hits a six off the bowling of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood during the last day of the second Ashes test at Lords Cricket Ground in London Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 1 July 2023 Pata Yamaha Prometeon rider Toprak Razgatiloglu followed by Aruba.It Racing - Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista (right) during the World SBK race 1 on day two of the FIM Superbike World Championship 2023 at Donington Park, Derby PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2023 Rembrandt Harmensz’s Portrait of Jan Willemsz, van der Pluym and Jaapgen Carels is held by gallery staff, during a photo call for highlights from the forthcoming Classic Week Sales, at Christie’s, London. PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2023 A visitor walks through a part of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation “You, Me and The Balloons” during a preview ahead of the start of the Manchester International Festival Reuters UK news in pictures 28 June 2023 England player Jonny Bairstow carries a “Just Stop Oil” pitch invader during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground Getty UK news in pictures 27 June 2023 A Dolly Parton impersonator banned from Facebook protests outside the offices of parent company Meta in King’s Cross, London, as part of their “Stop Banning Us” appeal Lucy North/PA UK news in pictures 26 June 2023 Glastonbury site clean-up operation in progress PA UK news in pictures 25 June 2023 Lil Nas X performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 24 June 2023 Chemical Brothers perform beneath the Arcadia spider in the very early morning at the Glastonbury Festival PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2023 A performer entertains festivalgoers in the circus field at Glastonbury festival AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 June 2023 Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Racecourse AP UK news in pictures 21 June 2023 Katherine Jenkinson from Carlisle with her jersey calf in the wash bay at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, ahead of the Royal Highland Show PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2023 The sunrises at 04.25am at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the North East coast of England, the day before Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2023 The King and Queen depart the annual Order of the Garter Service PA UK news in pictures 17 June 2023 Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall after the Royal family attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. PA UK news in pictures 16 June 2023 A peregrine falcon nesting at Malham Cove, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park PA UK news in pictures 15 June 2023 Newborn alpaca Sir Steveo, who has been named after one of his keepers, ventures outside in the Pets Farm area of Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2023 Grace Kumar’s father and Barnaby Webber’s brother, Charlie, embrace ahead of a vigil at the University of Nottingham after they and Ian Coates were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on 13 June PA UK news in pictures 13 June 2023 Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road PA UK news in pictures 12 June 2023 People relax in a suspended swimming pool as hot weather continues, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 11 June 2023 Usain Bolt and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning Soccer Aid 2023 Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 10 June 2023 A cyclist trains in the early morning, as hot weather continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 9 June 2023 A performer walks on a tightrope at Covent Garden during a sunny day in London AP UK news in pictures 8 June 2023 A women rides her horse through the river during the Appleby Horse Fair PA UK news in pictures 7 June 2023 The Princess of Wales during a game of walking rugby during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club PA UK news in pictures 6 June 2023 An aerial view shows the dry bed of Woodhead Reservoir, revealed by a falling water level after a prolonged period of dry weather, near Glossop, northern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 5 June 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover PA UK news in pictures 4 June 2023 A hot air balloon rises into the sky above Ragley Hall, Alcester, south of Birmingham in central England AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 2 June 2023 Skaters use the mini ramp at the Wavelength Spring Classic festival in Woolacombe Bay in Devon PA UK news in pictures 1 June 2023 The And Beyond installation, during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2023 Emergency services attending to a blaze at a derelict listed building in Samuel Street, Belfast PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2023 A robot named Stella interacts with visitors during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation ICRA in London AP UK news in pictures 29 May 2023 Dave Hackett and his daughter Daisy, five, explore the laburnum arch in the grounds of Preston Tower, East Lothian, in the warm Spring Bank Holiday weather PA

“When we are losing more social housing than we build, the government must work with councils to deliver the quality homes local communities across the country need. The Secretary of State clearly agrees these homes are essential, so the government should put its money where its mouth is and get on with building a new generation of social homes.”

Stewart Baseley, the executive chair of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Whilst welcoming the recognition from government that it needs to act if we are to build more homes, the proposals do little to address the major reasons why housing supply is falling.”

“The government needs to focus on why the planning process is collapsing and reverse the proposals to weaken the planning system that have now seen 59 local authorities withdraw their housing plans.”

Speaking during a visit to the West Midlands on Monday Rishi Sunak said the government was "making good progress" towards the 300,000 target.

"Actually if you look at what has happened over the past few years, we have seen some of the biggest years for new housing supply that we've seen in decades and in the last year that we have figures for, the highest number of first-time buyers in over 20 years," he said.

"We are making progress, I'm proud of that progress and we're not stopping there. But we've got to do it in the right way, I don't want to concrete over the countryside, that's something that is very special about Britain.

"I also don't want to ride roughshod over the views of communities and their representatives. We want to build in the right places - that's more brownfield, expanding upwards and outwards, densifying our inner cities.

"These are practical ways to continue delivering homes. Our record on this is fantastic, 2.2 million homes since 2010, but we're not stopping there."