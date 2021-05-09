Michael Gove dodges questions on possibility of blocking Scottish independence referendum legislation in courts

Michael Gove has repeatedly swerved questions on whether the UK government would attempt to block any legislation on a second Scottish referendum in the courts.

Speaking after the SNP claimed a new mandate for a second referendum, despite falling just short of an overall majority at Holyrood, the Cabinet Office said “it was massive distraction” to talk about future disputes.

It comes as Boris Johnson heads for a constitutional clash with Nicola Sturgeon, who cemented her place once again as Scottish first minister at the weekend, which could end in the Supreme Court.

Asked whether the Westminster government would block a second border poll, Mr Gove told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “No, what’re working on doing at the moment is working together to deal with all the challenges that we face across the whole United Kingdom.

“If we get sucked into a conversation about referenda and constitutions then we are diverting attention from the issues that are most important to the people in Scotland and across the United Kingdom.

“I hope that what people want from a Holyrood government, and also from the Westminster government, is a commitment to work together on these issues.

“So, instead of concentrating on the things that divide, let’s concentrate on the things that unite and let’s concentrate on all of us to work together to serve the people that just vote for us.”

Pressed on whether the UK Government would look to block legislation from the Scottish Parliament pushing for a second referendum, Mr Gove said: “We are not going to go there.”

