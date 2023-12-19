Michael Gove calls for criminal case to be brought against Michelle Mone

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he wanted to see a criminal case being brought against Baroness Michelle Mone “as quickly as possible”.

The senior Tory also revealed that he has cooperated with the National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into the scandal surrounding the firm PPE Medpro and Baroness Mone.

Ms Mone has insisted Mr Gove and other ministers knew “all about” her involvement with a PPE firm “from the very beginning” – as she fired back at Rishi Sunak’s government on Monday.

It came after the peer admitted she had lied by denying links to PPE Medpro – a consortium led by her husband which made millions from a protective equipment (PPE) deal during the Covid crisis.

Asked about Ms Mone’s claims on Tuesday, Mr Gove said: “There is a National Crime Agency investigation going on. I’ve co-operated with that inquiry, because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.”

The levelling up secretary added: “Baroness Mone is subject to a NCA inquiry. I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought as quickly as possible.”

Mr Gove fended off questions about his role in approving PPE deals, saying: “If there are further questions to be asked on PPE procurement, and I believe that the government has a strong record – then I’m more than happy to do so with the Covid inquiry.”

Lady Mone’s big BBC interview on Sunday saw her name-check Mr Gove – saying she contacted the then-chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster at the Cabinet Office at the start of the pandemic to offer help.

Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman on BBC (BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg)

The Tory peer also accused Mr Gove and the top health department official Sir Chris Wormald of overseeing a “huge waste in PPE contracts”. She said they both “need to be held to account”.

On the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme – her first major broadcast interview since the controversy emerged – the peer admitted she did not tell the truth about her connection to PPE Medpro.

Lady Mone insisted that she and her husband have “no case to answer”. But she conceded she stands to benefit from contracts worth more than £200m to supply gowns and face masks.

The government last December issued breach of contract proceedings against PPE Medpro over the 2020 deal on the supply of sterile gowns. The firm is defending the legal action. The company is also being investigated by the NCA into suspected criminal offences in the procurement of PPE contracts.

Michael Gove revealed he co-operated with criminal inquiry (PA)

Mr Sunak told reporters on Monday that his government “takes these things incredibly seriously, which is why we’re pursuing legal action against the company concerned in these matters”.

Reacting to his remarks, Lady Mone tweeted: “What is Rishi Sunak talking about? I was honest with the Cabinet Office, the government and the NHS in my dealings with them. They all knew about my involvement from the very beginning.”

But this was rejected by Tory former health minister Lord Bethell – who replied that she “wasn’t ‘honest’ about her financial interest to me”.

Lord Bethell said: “She didn’t explain ‘from the very beginning’ about her financial involvement,” he said – sharing a message from her from October 2020, adding that it was not in her register of financial interests as a member of the Lords.

But Ms Mone fired back at Lord Bethell on X by pointing out that he had previously claimed his messages from 2020 had been deleted.

She tweeted: “You seem to have mysteriously discovered access to your text messages from 2020. Now you’ve finally found them, will you be sending them all to the Covid inquiry?”

Defending herself again on X on Tuesday, Ms Mone accused the Cabinet Office of “using us to hide their own shocking failures on PPE!”

A spokesman for Baroness Mone told Sky News that there were over 1,000 pieces of correspondence between her, Mr Gove, the Cabinet Office, the health department about the procurement of PPE.

Sir Keir Starmer has said Lady Mone should be expelled from the Lords, as he urged Tory ministers to “come clean” about the scandal that he described as a “shocking disgrace”.

The Labour leader piled pressure on Mr Gove and others to answer “serious questions” about what they knew – including who started the conversations with Baroness Mone in the first place.

Labour has urged Mr Gove to make a statement in the Commons – while the Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office probe into the issue.

Baroness Mone’s interview has reignited the row over PPE procurement and led to calls for his exit from the Lords (PA Archive)

Lady Mone, made a Conservative peer by David Cameron in 2015, has been on a leave of absence from the Lords and therefore without the Tory whip since December 2022.

However, the Lords still categorises her as a Tory peer, although there have been reports that she is no longer a member of the party.

Asked if she should have whip stripped, Mr Gove claimed: “My understanding, and I’m not expert, is that she is not a Conservative peer. My understanding is that she is not a member of a Conservative body.”

Nadine Dorries waded into the row over Ms Mone’s peerage, questioning “why she was made a peer at all”.

Tory ministers echoed the calls for the lingerie entrepreneur not to return to the upper chamber. Energy efficiency minister Lord Callanan and energy secretary Claire Coutinho said she should “consider her position”.