How Middle East protests in the UK pose a political headache for police

Violence in the Middle East has inspired anger and protests around the world. In Britain, there have been noisy demonstrations, flag-waving and minor acts of aggression in a number of cities, and so far the police have adopted a low profile, with few interventions. That may continue, but there have been voices on social media calling for the arrest of those allegedly showing support for Hamas. The law gives the police surprisingly broad powers, but policing such disputes raises some vexed political questions.

Is Hamas a terrorist organisation?

Legally speaking, yes. It has been committing vile acts of terror for decades, unrepentantly. Legally, it was only fully “proscribed” in 2021, as its political arm was previously allowed to operate. The official position is stated thus: “The government now assesses that the approach of distinguishing between the various parts of Hamas is artificial. Hamas is a complex but single terrorist organisation.”