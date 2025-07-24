We’re ready for riots, minister declares amid growing fears of summer unrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are ready to respond if fresh riots erupt this summer as tensions simmer over migrant hotels in communities across the UK.

The business secretary has said government agencies, the police and emergency services are prepared for potential disorder after violent demonstrations outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping, Essex.

Local Conservative MP Dr Neil Hudson has warned the riots in Essex are a “crisis that has reached boiling point”.

open image in gallery Jonathan Reynolds said the government is prepared for potential disorder ( PA Wire )

And deputy prime minister Angela Rayner this week issued a stark warning to her fellow cabinet ministers, warning them the UK faces a repeat of last year’s summer riots unless “the government shows it can address people’s concerns”.

Asked if the UK was prepared to handle another summer of disorder, Jonathan Reynolds said: “All the government, all the key agencies, the police, they prepare for all situations.

"So I wouldn't want you to be talking this up or speculating in a way which is unhelpful. Of course, the state prepares for all situations.

"But I think what we've got to talk about is: why are people unhappy with, say, the asylum system? Are they reasonable? Are they upset for legitimate reasons? Yes, we share those as a government. That is why we are sorting it out.

"And I understand the frustrations people have, but ultimately, you solve those frustrations and solve the problem by fixing and getting a grip of the core issue, which is what we're doing."

open image in gallery Protesters holding up a flag of St George after a protest in Epping (Yui Mok/ PA) ( PA Wire )

He said the government was getting a grip on the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, with the number across the country having come down from around 400 hotels to "just over 200".

Police have already warned that violent demonstrations are taking a “massive toll” on forces across the UK.

Unrest in Epping outside the Bell Hotel housing asylum seekers has already cost £100,000, with Essex Police forced to draft in support from neighbouring forces after the protests turned ugly with bottles and flares thrown at police, injuring eight officers.

Last July and August, 40,000 officer shifts were worked by public order officers over 10 days to tackle the riots sparked by misinformation online after three girls were stabbed to death in Southport.

With concerns mounting that the UK could be facing another summer of unrest, the police union has warned that forces are close to breaking point.

Brian Booth, deputy chair of the Police Federation, said the UK’s national mobilisation plan, which sees officers redeployed to assist other forces when needed, means staff miss rest days and additional hours at a time when resignation rates are “off the scale” due to low morale and pay.

He added: “The demand has got too high, the service is stretched to the maximum. It’s like an elastic band, and all of a sudden, we’ll have a snap. There’s only so much pressure that can be placed on them.”

Demonstrations threatened to spread to London this week after false rumours claimed migrants were being moved from the Bell Hotel to the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Protesters gathered at the site, which the Home Office has earmarked for housing migrants in future, despite it currently sitting empty.