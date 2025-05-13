Ed Miliband’s wife objects to new block of flats near couple’s home in housing row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Miliband’s wife has objected to the redevelopment of a new block of flats near the family’s home, amid the government’s push to build 1.5 million new homes by the next election.

Dame Justine Thornton, who has been married to the energy secretary since 2011, is opposing the development in north London, claiming it is “too tall, too bulky and too dense” for their neighbourhood.

A source close to the High Court judge told The Independent she had no objection to the principle of new housing on the site, but was simply referring to a specific design.

open image in gallery Dame Justine Thornton, wife of Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband, has joined other north London residents in objecting to the plans ( PA )

Her objection to the development comes following Labour’s vow to take on Nimbys (not in my back yard) who oppose new housing, and the party’s plan to build 1.5 million new homes by the next general election.

Before entering Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer promised a tough approach towards any Labour MPs who oppose new housing in their own constituencies, repeatedly pledging to back "builders not blockers". He also unveiled plans to rip up red tape to help developers build more homes.

The prime minister said he would stand up to his own party if they side with Nimbys, proudly declaring himself a “Yimby” - someone who would say “yes in my back yard”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to get tough on Labour MPs who oppose development in their constituencies ( PA )

Developers of the five-storey block opposed by Dame Justine have relied on Labour’s changes to planning rules to argue more homes are needed and that local objections should not derail housing on brownfield sites.

But Dame Justine has said Camden Council should send the developers back to the drawing board.

Her objection, submitted last month, said: “No objection to the principle of redevelopment into flats, particularly in the context of the need for more housing.

“However, the proposed design appears to be too tall, too bulky and too dense for its plot given the context of the surrounding houses and the wider conservation area.

“The nearby Highgate Newtown residential development is a brilliant example of thoughtful design in harmony with neighbouring properties.

“This application presents another opportunity for the council to demonstrate its commitment to the provision of sympathetically designed housing by acknowledging the benefit of redevelopment whilst rejecting this particular design.”

open image in gallery Actor Benedict Cumberbatch also opposes the development ( Getty )

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is also among those opposed to the planning application for the redevelopment of the site, arguing it is “out of keeping with the architectural style of the area and will disrupt the aesthetic of the street”.

“You only have to look at the adjacent properties to see the difference in style, materials, colours and feel to the local area,” he added.

The prime minister's official spokesperson said: "I'm not going to get drawn into individual personal views, let alone somebody who is not in the government."

But he added the government was clear on its plans for 1.5 million homes by the next election and on taking decisions on major infrastructure projects.

"We are willing to rip up the planning rulebook and pass the radical Planning and Infrastructure Bill to get spades in the ground and get the homes and infrastructure this country needs built," he said.

A source close to Dame Justine said: "Justine Thornton made clear she had no objection to the principle of new housing on the site. She was referring to a specific design."

Camden Council has been contacted for comment.