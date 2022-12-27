Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former ministers who break the rules governing jobs outside of politics should be fined up to three months’ salary, the head of the watchdog overseeing appointments has said.

Tory peer Lord Eric Pickles has again expressed his frustration with the lack of firm punishment for those who break the lobbying rules of his Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Warning Rishi Sunak that “further scandals are inevitable”, Lord Pickles called on the prime minister to hand the body fresh powers to fine ministers up to £16,000.

“The business appointment rules have not kept pace with a world where ... the average span of a ministerial career is two years,” Lord Pickles wrote in The Telegraph. “The system is creaking and long overdue for reform.”

The Acoba chief suggested that ex-ministers are banned from taking any roles in industries they oversaw while in government for up to two years, with fines worth up to three months’ salary for any breach.

Lord Pickles, the local government minister in David Cameron’s administration, has previously admitted his anti-corruption committee is “essentially toothless”.

Acoba is only an advisory body, so former ministers can opt to ignore its recommendations on conditions of employment. The body usually recommends a three-month waiting period before those who were in government can take up new roles.

But the ministerial code also states that once ministers leave office, they are not allowed to lobby government for two years.

The advisory body recently reprimanded Matt Hancock for failing to seek its advice before filming appearances on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Lord Pickles said it was clear the ex-health secretary had broken the rules by “failing to seek and await advice” – but found it would be “disproportionate” to take any further action against him.

Mr Hancock had claimed he did not believe he needed to ask the body’s permission for either show “as the guidelines state that one-off media appearances such as these do not count as an appointment or employment”.

Former Tory chancellor Philip Hammond was reprimanded by Acoba last year. He was found to have breached the rules after contacting a Treasury official on behalf of OakNorth bank.

Acoba said it was the Cabinet Office “to decide what appropriate action to take”. But the Cabinet Office said no sanctions were necessary.

Acoba gave Boris Johnson permission to take up speaking gigs through the Harry Walker agency from December, asking him to wait three months from leaving office.

The former prime minister has reportedly already made over £1m from just four speeches since leaving Downing Street this year. It was suggested that his first speaking engagement to insurance brokers in the US in September was a one-off.

Mr Johnson previously broke Acoba rules by failing to notify the body of his regular column for The Telegraph after departing as foreign secretary in 2018.