Ministry of Defence acquires Government’s first quantum computer

The Ministry of Defence has reportedly acquired the Government’s first quantum computer.

The machines are able to rapidly make highly complex calculations that cannot be done by regular computers.

The BBC said the ministry will work with London-based firm Orca Computing on applying the computers to defence applications.

It marked a “milestone moment”, according to Stephen Till of the ministry’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DTSL).

Most computers process data in bits, which have a binary value of either zero or one, whereas quantum computers use a two-state unit for data processing called a qubit.