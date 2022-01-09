Lords expected to back move to make misogyny a hate crime

Peers are expected to vote this week to make misogyny a hate crime, as the House of Lords considers a string of amendments to improve protection for women in Priti Patel’s controversial policing bill.

With Labour backing, Tory peer and former victims commissioner Baroness Newlove is set to defy opposition from Boris Johnson in her bid to make sex or gender a protected characteristic alongside race, religion, trans identity, sexual orientation and disability when judging whether a crime was motivated by hate.

Meanwhile, Labour will push for votes to outlaw “sex for rent” and toughen up action on stalking and the “spiking” of women with incapacitating drugs by injection or the adulteration of drinks.

At present, landlords accused of demanding sex from tenants can be tried under Sexual Offences Act charges of causing, inciting or controlling prostitution for gain.

But Labour’s justice spokesperson in the Lords, Fred Ponsonby, told The Independent this effectively brands the victim a prostitute, discouraging women from reporting the crime to police.

He is seeking to create a specific new crime of requiring or accepting sexual relations as a condition of accommodation, removing stigma from victims.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2021 A pedestrian walks past a winter sale sign outside a John Lewis store on Oxford street in London Getty UK news in pictures 26 December 2021 Riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 25 December 2021 Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him at Forty Foot near Dublin during a Christmas Day dip PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2021 People stand inside Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve in London Reuters UK news in pictures 23 December 2021 Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2021 The sun rises behind the stones as people gather for the winter solstice at Stonehenge. Getty UK news in pictures 21 December 2021 People take part in a winter solstice swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to mark the solstice and to witness the dawn after the longest night of the year PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2021 An auction employee displays poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre in Murton PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2021 Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Getty Images UK news in pictures 18 December 2021 Freight lorries queuing at the port of Dover in Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2021 Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, bursts 'Boris' bubble' held by colleague Tim Farron, as she celebrates following her victory in the North Shropshire by-election PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2021 Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period near Boston in Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2021 Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2021 The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2021 People queue outside a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas's Hospital in Westminster Getty Images UK news in pictures 12 December 2021 People take part in the Big Leeds Santa Dash in Roundhay Park, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2021 People arrive at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds, PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2021 Stella Moris speaks to the media after the US Government won its High Court bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2021 Camels are lead around Salisbury Cathedral during a rehearsal for the Christmas Eve Service PA UK news in pictures 8 December 2021 Margaret Keenan and Nurse May Parsons, a year after Margaret was the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer vaccine PA UK news in pictures 7 December 2021 Snowfall in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire as Storm Barra hits the UK with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2021 A person tries to avoid sea spray on New Brighton promenade in Wallasey as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra Getty UK news in pictures 5 December 2021 People release balloons during a tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside Emma Tustin's former address in Solihull, West Midlands, where he was murdered by his stepmother PA UK news in pictures 4 December 2021 People walk through a Christmas market in Trafalgar Square Reuters UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 2 December 2021 Duchess of Cambridge inspects a Faberge egg at the Victoria and Albert Museum Getty UK news in pictures 1 December 2021 Meerkats at London Zoo with an advent calendar PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2021 Workers put the finishing touches to the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree ahead of the lighting ceremony later in the week PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2021 Home Secretary Priti Patel is greeted by a police dog at a special memorial service for Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana Getty UK news in pictures 28 November 2021 Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during a match at the Etihad during snow Manchester City/Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2021 Residents clear branches from a fallen tree in Birkenhead, north west England as “Storm Arwen” triggered a rare “red weather” warning AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 An aerial picture shows a worker using a quad bike and trailer to transport freshly harvested trees at Pimms Christmas Tree farm in Matfield, southeast England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 26 November 2021 A shopper browses Christmas trees for sale at Pines and Needles in Dulwich, London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 November 2021 A murmuration of hundreds of thousands of starlings fly over a field at dusk in Cumbria, close to the Scottish border PA UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 24 November 2021 Migrants are helped ashore from a RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on November 24, 2021, after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 23 November 2021 The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried past politicians, including former Prime Ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the requiem mass for the MP at Westminster Cathedral, central London PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2021 The scene in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset where police have launched a murder probe after two people were found dead Tom Wren/SWNS

Lady Newlove has said she was “disappointed and dismayed” by Mr Johnson’s rejection last year of calls for misogyny to be made a hate crime and says she is confident the move will gain cross-party backing from peers.

Her campaign, backed by women’s rights groups including the Fawcett Society, was dealt a blow in December when a Law Commission review concluded that the move would not solve the “real problem” of hostility or prejudice directed against women because of their sex or gender.

Fawcett Society chief executive Jemima Olchawski said it was vital for the Lords to now ensure that anti-women attacks are recognised as hate crimes.

“If you’re a victim of a crime motivated by hatred of your race, religion or disability, the law will recognise it - but not if you’re victimised because you’re a woman,” Ms Olchawski told The Independent.

“This amendment is an opportunity to change that.

“From Muslim women having their headscarves snatched to women facing horrendous abuse online, making misogyny a hate crime is vital if we are to get serious about tackling the extent and prevalence of violence against women.“

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is currently undergoing intensive scrutiny in the Lords after completing its passage through the Commons last July.

The government last week accepted amendments to outlaw the photographing of breastfeeding mothers. Further measures relating to protections for women will be debated on Monday and Wednesday before the Lords next week considers the bill’s controversial proposals to clamp down on protests.

Amendments tabled by Labour and likely to be forced to a vote also include a requirement for an urgent review of the laws and police action around “spiking”. The party is also backing proposals to require awareness training on the issue of stalking for criminal justice professionals.

Lord Ponsonby told The Independent: “Concerns about violence against women and girls and preventing particularly heinous crimes run through many of the amendments we’re pursuing or backing this week – relating, as they do, to sex for rent, spiking and misogyny.

“Labour wants to help the police not only convict offenders but to tailor their databases to ensure better targeting of limited resources.”

Lord Ponsonby added: “Landlords who seek sex for rent are explicit in their demands, and the current laws need urgently updating to tackle those who prey on the young and vulnerable.

“At present, a victim may have to be identified as a prostitute to get a successful conviction – something that clearly discourages people from going to the police. Our amendment, if accepted by ministers, would help clamp down on these predators.”

The Home Office said ministers are still considering the Law Commission’s recommendation that they should create a new offence of public sexual harassment, rather than adding sex and gender to hate crime laws.

And it said that Ms Patel had already asked the National Police Chiefs’ Council to conduct an urgent review of the extent and scale of spiking.

On stalking, it said that good training was already provided to staff by criminal justice agencies and it was not considered appropriate for ministers to mandate the training programmes of independent organisations.

A Home Office spokesperson added: “The safety of women and girls is paramount and we will always place victims’ voices at the heart of our decisions.

“Our PCSC Bill will deliver systemic transformation and change in the way that violence and crimes against women and girls are handled. It will crack down on perpetrators, stop them evading justice, and protect victims.

“In addition to the PCSC Bill, we are working in tandem to implement our Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, published this summer, which focuses on increased support for survivors. Any amendments to the Bill will be debated in the usual way.”