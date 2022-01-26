The government has been accused of “hiding from questions” after it refused to put forward a minister or official to give evidence to MPs on the military’s increased involvement in tackling small boat crossings.

It emerged last week that the Royal Navy was to be put in charge of cross-Channel counter migration operations on the English coast, taking over from Border Force to take “operational primacy” of the situation.

The plans were reportedly part of a series of policy announcements – dubbed Operation Red Meat – in an attempt to appease furious Tory MPs who have been deluged with angry emails from constituents.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said last week that the focus would be on ensuring that “nobody should arrive illegally in the UK on their own terms” and that all small boats must be intercepted before arriving. It is understood that the Navy does not intend to pursue “pushbacks” – a tactic put forward by the home secretary – as part of its new role in the Channel.

Cross-party MPs, including a number of Conservatives, raised concern in the House of Commons last week that the move would not curb the number of people reaching UK shores and would be an inappropriate use of military resources.

The Defence Committee sought to question government representatives about the plans during an evidence session on Wednesday, but the Ministry of Defence (MoD) declined to put forward a minister or official.

Vice Admiral and former Border Force director general Charles Montgomery and ex-Navy commander Tom Sharpe gave evidence instead.

Labour MP John Spellar, who was chairing the committee hearing, said it was “unfortunate” that no senior representative of the department had attended.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey meanwhile told The Independent ministers were “hiding from questions and creating confusion over the role of the Navy”.

Accusing the government of “failing” to reduce small boat crossings, he added: “The MoD have been dragged in to take charge of Channel operations but it’s not their job to do the government’s PR. The military are there to protect the nation, not to protect Tory ministers.

“To back up the Navy’s new command role in the Channel, the government needs to do serious work to secure proper security cooperation with France to protect our borders, break the smuggling gangs and prevent more deaths in the Channel.”

During the evidence session, both Mr Montgomery and Mr Sharpe expressed concern about the plan and the impact it could have.

Mr Sharpe told MPs that placing more ships in the Channel to intercept small boats could “make this problem worse” by making crossing “safer and therefore more attractive”.

He also raised concern about the move taking up military resources unnecessarily: “The person planning this will be hoping desperately that Navy vessels aren’t requisitioned for this task because they’re all in use on other things.”

Mr Montogomery meanwhile told MPs he was “confused” about the departmental and governmental responsibilities surrounding the plan.

“It seems the home secretary hasn’t lost her responsibility for border security and immigration control, and yet there is an important chunk that now sits within a different government department and, as I understand, under a different secretary of state. There is a misalignment which I don’t understand,” he said.

The former Border Force general secretary later added: “It seems to me that the debate around Border Force and its maritime capabilities is all getting a bit focused on immigration through the Channel.

Now that concerns me a bit because there’s a of a lot else that’s happening in this country which is at least as damaging if not more to our national security than the numbers who are coming across the Channel.”

The MoD has been approached for comment.