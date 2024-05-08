Monty Panesar quits as George Galloway’s Workers Party candidate after just one week

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has stood down as a candidate for George Galloway’s Workers Party of Great Britain after just one week.

Mr Panesar was to contest the Ealing, Southall seat in west London, currently held by Labour with a majority of 16,084.

But after a series of disastrous media interviews, he has said he will no longer contest the seat and instead will “take some time to mature and find my political feet”.

Monty Panesar said he was ‘still learning about how politics can help people’ ( Getty Images )

In a statement on X, Mr Panesar said: “I’m a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket.

“I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people.

“So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party. I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.”

Mr Panesar last week appeared alongside Workers Party of Britain leader Mr Galloway in Westminster, arguing for plans including a wealth tax and curbs on foreign ownership of sports teams.

George Galloway said he had 500 candidates already lined up to fight a general election ( PA Wire )

Mr Galloway said he had 500 candidates already lined up to fight a general election and he wanted his party to put pressure on Labour in the same way Nigel Farage was able to target the Conservatives.

He also said he was in talks with three Labour MPs and one peer about defecting to his party.

Mr Galloway said “Monty, of course, was a great left arm spinner”, meaning he would be a valuable addition to the party.

Mr Galloway said his party was “quite confident that in the vast majority of seats in England – except those that we’ve decided not to stand in for political reasons – that we will be on the ballot”.

“And so people will not have to choose between Tweedledee and Tweedledum. They’ll have a genuine choice. And we think that’s our duty to offer that.”

More follows...