Mordaunt was ‘missing in action’ friends of Lord Frost claim
Comes amid deepening row over Tory infighting during leadership contest
Penny Mordaunt was missing in action while working with Lord Frost to such an extent that he often did not know where in the country she was, friends of the former chief Brexit negotiator have claimed.
It comes as foreign secretary Liz Truss faces accusations of “black ops” in an increasingly bitter row over attacks on the trade minister in the Tory leadership contest.
Leading Truss supporters, including Lord Frost, have suggested Ms Mordaunt is unfit to be prime minister.
Lord Frost told Talk TV he was "quite surprised” she was in second place in the race, behind the frontrunner Rishi Sunak.
“She was my deputy - notionally, more than really - in the Brexit talks last year,” he said. "I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations last year. She wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the European Union when that was necessary.”
He added: "She wasn’t fully accountable, she wasn’t always visible. Sometimes I didn’t even know where she was. This became such a problem that, after six months, I had to ask the Prime Minister to move her on and find somebody else to support me."
Friends of Lord Frost said that it got so bad that on occassion he did not know where in the country she was.
One said: “He just did not know where she was, she was missing in action. At one point they had contact once a week over Google Teams, with Ms Mordaunt’s screen turned off, meaning it was difficult to tell her location.” They added that he felt compelled to speak out because MPs who had put her in second place in the leadership race knew so little about her.
Lord Frost is expected to endorse Ms Truss in the coming days.
The attacks were condemned by David Davis, the former cabinet minister who is backing Ms Mordaunt.
“Somebody gets ahead (in the race) and looks to be the real challenger and then the black op starts, the incoming fire starts,” Mr Davis said.
Asked about what Lord Frost said on TV a source from the Mordaunt campaign said: “Penny has nothing but respect for Lord Frost. He did a huge amount to assist our negotiations until he resigned from government. "Penny will always fight for Brexit and always has.“
The campaign has been approached for comment about the latest allegations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies