Watch live: Jeremy Hunt questioned on mortgage rates and cost of living

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt is questioned by opposition MPs in the House of Commons on mortgage rates and the cost of living on Tuesday, 20 June.

Labour’s Gerald Jones is expected to ask the chancellor what assessment he has made of the potential impact of the kamikaze mini-Budget from September 2022 on mortgage rates, while the SNP’s Patricia Gibson will question Mr Hunt on what assessment he has made of the potential effects of his policies on inflation on the cost of living.

It comes as the average two-year fixed-rate deal topped 6 per cent for the first time this year.

The government has been urged to step in to tackle spiralling monthly costs facing homeowners.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove has suggested that mortgage rates fixed for 25 years could help ease the crisis.

Mr Gove and Rishi Sunak have ruled out government help for homeowners, instead asking banks to offer “bespoke support” to those struggling with interest rates.