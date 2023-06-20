Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Jeremy Hunt questioned on mortgage rates and cost of living

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 20 June 2023 11:39
Comments

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt is questioned by opposition MPs in the House of Commons on mortgage rates and the cost of living on Tuesday, 20 June.

Labour’s Gerald Jones is expected to ask the chancellor what assessment he has made of the potential impact of the kamikaze mini-Budget from September 2022 on mortgage rates, while the SNP’s Patricia Gibson will question Mr Hunt on what assessment he has made of the potential effects of his policies on inflation on the cost of living.

It comes as the average two-year fixed-rate deal topped 6 per cent for the first time this year.

The government has been urged to step in to tackle spiralling monthly costs facing homeowners.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove has suggested that mortgage rates fixed for 25 years could help ease the crisis.

Recommended

Mr Gove and Rishi Sunak have ruled out government help for homeowners, instead asking banks to offer “bespoke support” to those struggling with interest rates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in