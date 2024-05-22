Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

There were emotional scenes in the House of Commons as Tory MP Craig Mackinlay, who lost his hands and feet to sepsis, returned to Parliament.

Mr Mackinlay joked he wants to be known as the “bionic MP.”

He received a standing ovation on Wednesday as he made his first appearance in the House of Commons since his ordeal.

Rishi Sunak said he was in “awe” at his remarkable resilience.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to his “courage and determination".

The MP for South Thanet was admitted to hospital in septic shock last September and was put into a 16-day induced coma.

He was given just a 5 per cent of survival but pulled through, “extremely lucky to be alive”.

He said he had been “stoic” when he was informed of the decision by doctors to amputate his limbs. “I haven’t got a medical degree but I know what dead things look like. I was surprisingly stoic about it... I don’t know why I was. It might have been the various cocktail of drugs I was on.”

The MP has now been fitted with prosthetic limbs.

He now plans to campaign for the early diagnosis of the condition that nearly killed him, saying it is crucial that the NHS “recognises sepsis at the earliest opportunity.”

A former UKIP member, he has been a Tory MP since 2015 and said he intends to run at the next election.

He has said he hopes to inspire others as the “bionic MP”.

“When children come to parliament’s fantastic education centre, I want them to be pulling their parents’ jacket or skirts or their teacher and saying: ‘I want to see the bionic MP today’.”

He has spoken of the emotional toll of the amputations, especially the loss of his hands. “You don’t realise how much you do with your hands... use your phone, hold the hand of your child, touch your wife, do the garden.”

He says his prosthetic hands are “amazing... but it’s never going to be quite the same”.

“So yeah, the hands are a real loss.”

He also spoke of the sense of loss the amputations still gave him. “You do get a little one every morning because you’re in the land of nod having a nice dream, and then you wake up and it’s ‘I haven’t got any hands’.

“That is the realisation every morning.

“It’s very easy to say - and I do try and stick to it - there’s not much point moaning and complaining or getting down about the things you can’t do.

“You’ve got to be cheerful and positive about things you can do and I find every day there’s something new that I can do.

“None of this would be possible without my wife… I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”