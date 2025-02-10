Should MPs be handed another inflation-busting pay rise? Join The Independent Debate
Should MPs receive an inflation-busting pay rise in recognition of their work, or should their salaries be frozen to reflect the financial struggles facing taxpayers?
MPs are set for another inflation-busting increase, with salaries rising by 2.8 per cent to nearly £94,000.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), which oversees MPs’ pay, argues that the increase reflects both the "vital role" of MPs and wider public sector pay rises.
In contrast, as of April 2024, the median annual salary for full-time employees in the UK stood at £37,430.
Critics say the rise for MPs is unjustified at a time when taxpayers are facing high inflation, record tax burdens, and struggling public services.
Some argue that MPs deserve fair pay for their demanding jobs and that competitive salaries attract capable individuals to Parliament. Others, like John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, believe their pay should be tied to economic performance, ensuring they share the financial realities of the public.
Now we want to know your views: should MPs receive an inflation-busting pay rise? Do they deserve a salary increase in line with other public sector workers, or should their pay be frozen in recognition of economic challenges?
