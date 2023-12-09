MPs who lose at general election to get taxpayer-funded help finding jobs

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The MPs who are defeated at the next year’s general election will get taxpayer-funded support to find a new job.

House of Commons authorities are examining ways to deliver a new “career transition” scheme for politicians before voters go to the polls in 2024.

Officials are looking to pay a recruitment firm to help with CV writing and job coaching, the BBC first reported.

A Commons spokesperson confirmed to The Independent the programme was “due to be in place” in time for the next election.

It comes in response to report by a committee of MPs that said many departing MPs struggled after leaving parliament – urging a series changes to make the job more attractive to aspiring politicians.

The cross-party group recommended that MPs should get medals and more generous redundancy payments in help them after life in parliament.

For MPs defeated at the 2019 election, the average loss-of-office payment was £5,250 – equivalent to just under one month of their £84,000 salary.

Many Conservative MPs are stepping down, or are expected to lose their seats (AP)

The committee found that Westminster’s pay-outs compared poorly with comparable countries, with an ousted MP in Germany who has served for 18 years getting £162,000 compensation.

“This could be an event with family and friends and / or presentation with a medallion of service,” the MPs in the Commons administration select committee said, in a suggestion which raised eyebrows.

While the idea of medals and bigger pay-outs is not thought to be on the table, a document obtained by the BBC shows the Commons authorities do want to place in place a new “budget” for career training support.

The scheme could see those losing their seats given access to “on-demand” career coaches and other “networking opportunities”.

A Commons spokesperson said the House authorities have “endeavoured to investigate options for a career transition programme for MPs who lose their seat at a general election” in response to the report.

“Similar programmes already exist in some other legislatures,” according to the spokesperson said, who said they were unable to comment on specific details.

“However final details of the programme are due to be in place in time for the next general election, whenever that is called.”

They added: “As with any procurement process, value for money is always sought, whilst ensuring the best possible service for departing members is provided”.

Sir Charles Walker, chairman of the admin select committee, said in the report that the work of MPs is “a noble enterprise, and one that should be defended, encouraged and recognised”.

“However, it is clear that without the right support for members when they leave parliament, we may well be putting off talented candidates from seeking election to the House of Commons,” he added.