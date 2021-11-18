No 10 backs away from its proposals for limiting MPs’ second jobs after criticism

No 10 has backed away from its plans for limiting MPs’ second jobs after they were rubbished by the head of the Commons committee in charge of the controversy.

In a major U-turn on Tuesday, Boris Johnson suddenly proposed curbing outside work to “within reasonable limits” – ministers then suggesting a limit on either hours or earnings.

But Chris Bryant, the chair of the Commons standards committee – which will draw up firm proposals for a vote – called the ideas “for the birds” and said they would not work.

In response, the prime minister’s spokesman claimed Mr Bryant’s criticisms were targeting an issue that was “not something that we proposed”.

Mr Johnson was “not putting forward a set of proposals for parliament to follow”, he said, adding: “That obviously wouldn’t be right. This is something we want to be delivered on a cross party basis.”

In fact, trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan did propose a limit in hours – suggesting 15-20 a week – while Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, backed a cap on earnings.

In his criticisms – known to be shared by many Conservative backbenchers – Mr Bryant asked “how on earth” the parliamentary standards commissioner could police such rules.

“Every MP should throw themself heart and soul into the business of being an MP,” the Labour MP said.

“The whole idea that it’s going to be very easy to come up with some plan in the next few days which says ‘you can do so many hours doing this and so many hours doing that’ is just for the birds, frankly.”

On Wednesday, MPs backed the plans to ban MPs working as parliamentary advisers or consultants, as well as restricting outside work to “reasonable limits”.

However, Labour abstained – arguing the crackdown did not go far enough – suggesting they would not form the basis for a cross-party deal, even before Mr Bryant’s intervention.

more follows