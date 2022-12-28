Sex workers ‘ordered for MPs on overseas trip to dictatorship’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex workers were ordered for MPs during an overseas visit to a dictatorship, according to a report.

The group of politicians travelling in an all-party parliamentary group (APPG) were met by prostitutes at their hotel during an official trip aboard, The Times reported.

There is no suggestion that the MPs used the services of sex workers, or knew they would be ordered in advance, but there is concern about the risk of blackmail because of “bad behaviour” during trips overseas.

A senior government source told the newspaper that the behaviour of MPs undertaking APPG trips abroad “is quite astonishing”.

They added: “If a hostile state is lucky they may get MPs at risk of foreign blackmail photos and they will make sure they know exactly what has happened. And then they might get something from that.”

It follows reports that British politicians were accused of using official parliamentary trips abroad to drink heavily and engage in “sex tourism”.

Parliamentarians on trips reportedly “asked for directions to the nearest brothel”, hired sex workers, and failed to turn up at meetings after drinking heavily on nights out.

The accusations came as part of Politico’s investigation into the activities of controversial APPGs – some of which organise foreign trips.

Downing Street said on Wednesday that the reported behaviour of MPs on foreign APPG trips was “clearly very concerning”.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said: “The prime minister believes MPs should be working hard for the public, and the broad majority and focused on our shared challenges.”

But No 10 said that any reform of APPGs was “a matter for the House rather than for government”.

APPGs are groups devoted to examining a specific issue, but over 130 are dedicated to interest in a particular foreign country.

The country-specific APPGs often arrange visits to host nations for MPs, sometimes with funding from those countries or associated organisations.

Labour MP Chris Bryant chair of the standards committee has asked for the power to shut down APPGs where there was a clear conflict of interest, amid concerns they are used for lobbying by commercial interests.

Transparency International has said it was “extremely concerning” that MPs were accepting hospitality from foreign powers “with questionable human rights records” and warned that it could “leave the door open to undue influence.”

Lavish trips to Qatar ahead of the World Cup have come under the spotlight. The Qatari government reportedly spent more than £260,000 in gifts, hospitality and travel on MPs since last October.

Mr Bryant said he regretted joining a trip to Qatar, saying he went to telling the Gulf state’s leaders his views on workers’ rights, LGBT+ rights and climate change.

“I wish I hadn’t gone,” he said. “My fear is they’re using the World Cup to wash their reputation and I don’t think we should participate in that.”