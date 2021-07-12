MPs granted binding vote on UK’s huge overseas aid cuts in government U-turn

MPs have been granted a binding vote on the UK’s huge overseas aid cuts on Tuesday, but have been warned of the “consequences’ of voting them down.

After months of denying the vote, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs would be able to give “a yes or no answer” on whether to reverse the cuts from next January.

A defeat for the government would mean that aid spending would return to 0.7 per cent of national income “in the next calendar year”, he said. – having been slashed to 0.5 per cent.

However, MPs were left scrambling to work out the details of the offer now being made, after Mr Rees-Mogg failed to set them out in the Commons.

It was suggested that the level of aid spending would be linked to falling borrowing and an assessment of when overall spending has been brought under control.

The independent Office for Budgetary Responsibility is expected to oversee that assessment, possibly deciding when aid spending can increase.

Pressure had been growing on the government to give way, with Tory rebels confident they would – eventually – find a way to table an amendment to reverse the cuts, with the numbers to win it.

Aid has been slashed by around £4bn a year – breaking a Tory manifesto pledge and, potentially, the law – with no date for restoring the “temporary” reduction, which could be years away.

Boris Johnson was ridiculed for falsely claiming that MPs had been offered a vote two weeks ago – yet had “mysteriously” chosen not to take it up.

In response, former Cabinet minister David Davis warned the government was risking an imminent court challenge, with campaigners ready to launch a judicial review.

In the Commons, Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire said she feared the return to 0.7 per cent “might take a rather roundabout route”, rather than being immediate, if the government lost the vote.

But, when she asked “will international aid go back to 0.7 per cent of gross national income in January 2022, yes or no”, Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “The answer to the last question is yes.”

Sarah Champion, the chair of the Commons international development committee, protested that ministers had failed to set out exactly what vote had been granted.

“This is not democracy, it’s playing political games - with deadly consequences for the world’s poorest,” she warned.

Ex-Scottish leader Ruth Davidson has joined the battle, warning Mr Johnson that the Tories will again be seen as the “nasty party”, as the “horrific pictures” of famine in Ethiopia repel voters.

And ministers suffered the embarrassment of charities and philanthropists, including Bill Gates, stepping in pledge £100m to partially plug a gap in spending on preventable diseases and family planning.