Ministers have bowed to intense pressure in a row to introduce tougher action against water companies dumping untreated sewage into rivers.

In an eleventh-hour compromise before a Lords vote — threatening to defeat the government — it was announced a new “legal duty” would be brought forward on firms to “secure a reduction in the impact of sewage discharges”.

It comes after the government provoked fury from environmental campaigners and social media backlash after blocking an amendment passed by peers seeking more severe action against pumping raw sewage into rivers and seas.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said its new amendment will be voted on by MPs when the Environment Bill returns to the Commons next month.

The department added that signifiant penalties had already been used against water companies “discharging unacceptable amounts of sewage”.

George Eustice, the environment secretary, said: “Earlier this summer, the government published a new strategy for Ofwat mandating them to progressively reduce the discharge of sewage from storm overflows in the next pricing review.

“Following a debate in the House of Commons last week during the final stages of the Environment Bill, today we are announcing that we will put that commitment on a statutory footing with a new clause.”

Hours earlier, No 10 said it “completely agrees” that is unacceptable for water companies to dump raw sewage into the country’s rivers, but said an amendment put forward in the Lords by the Duke of Wellington was “uncosted”.

The spokesman said “the initial assessments are over £150 billion and that would mean that individuals - every one of us as taxpayers - paying potentially thousands of pounds each as a result.”

Downing Street added that, as a result, “it’s not right to sign a blank cheque on behalf of customers without understanding the trade-offs and the bills that would be involved”, but “tougher legal duties” are being placed on water companies and “we will continue to listen to MPs who have legitimate concerns”.

