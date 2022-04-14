MPs call for cut in welfare delay to help legal immigrant children living in poverty
MPs ‘moved by harrowing tales of parents and children being forced onto the streets’
MPs are calling for a cut in welfare support waiting times for legal immigrant children who are living in poverty.
The latest report from the UK’s Work and Pensions Committee highlights how harmful a delay in welfare support can be for children.
MPs are calling for a reduction in safety net waiting times and have suggested that parents with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) should be given access to the welfare system after a maximum of five years.
