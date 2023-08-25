‘Winding down’ payments for MPs who lose seats set to double

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MPs who lose their seat at the next general election will receive double the financial support.

Winding-down payments designed to help departing MPs close their office and manage the departure of staff will also now be available to those who step down at the election.

MPs received two months’ wages after losing their seats at the previous general election, but the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) - which governs MPs’ expenses - has ruled that should be increased to four months.

The payments will not be made to MPs who opt to stand down before an election period.

IPSA said the decision was made because the time to fully close down an MP’s parliamentary and financial affairs was longer than the time covered.

The ruling said: "Former MPs will continue to have access to their normal budgets (pro-rated) for that four-month period, and they will continue to employ staff as needed to assist them in winding up their affairs."

MPs who have served more than two years are also eligible for loss-of-office payments with longer-serving MPs receiving larger amounts.

The payments, similar to redundancy packages, will be available to all eligible MPs who leave parliament at the next election.

MPs are paid an annual salary of £86,584 before tax. Some 71 members have already announced they will not stand at the next general election, expected in the autumn of next year.

For those MPs alone, who will receive and additional £14,430.66 before tax, the new rules mean an additional bill of £1,024,576.66 to the taxpayer.

MPs often have second jobs and the more high-profile ones often receive payment for media appearances and books.

Many of those who enter politics from the worlds of banking, finance and business were already extremely wealthy. Sajid Javid, the former health secretary and chancellor, is reported to be worth around £8 million.

Mr Javid, a former banker, will be eligible for the additional two months’ pay having announced in December last year that he would not stand again the Worcestershire’s Bromsgove constituency.

Labour’s Harriet Harman, the former leader, Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary and Matt Hancock, the former health secretary are among the other high-profile MPs who will leave politics next year.

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary who said she would resign but is yet to do so, is set to an extra £22,000 from the taxpayer by clinging on to her job in parliament over the summer – despite have promised to stand down more than a month ago.

Earlier this year official records showed that Ms Dorries had earned nearly £145,000 in the past 12 months – from her salary, ministerial severance and outside media work – despite not speaking in parliament for a year.

She will also be eligible for the extra payment if she follows through on her pledge to quit.

The Taxpayers Alliance, which campaigns for lower public spending, described the move as a “kick in the teeth” for taxpayers, many of whom were struggling during the cost of living squeeze.

“Hard-pressed Britons are already funding generous salaries, perks and pensions for elected officials,” John O’Connell, TA chief executive, said. “Ipsa should be mindful of that when recommending more taxpayers’ money for politicians.”

A spokesperon for IPSA said: “Following a public consultation earlier this year, based upon the evidence available to us and our own experience from previous elections, we agreed that the winding up period is too short for former MPs and their staff to close down their offices and deal with outstanding casework.

“It is also unfair to expect those closing their offices to do so once their employment has ended. We therefore have extended it to allow a smoother transition for Members of Parliament and for their constituents.”