‘Do the right thing and go’: Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson to resign two days after appointed chancellor

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Thursday 07 July 2022 09:02
(Independent)

Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign, telling the prime minister: “You must do the right thing and go now.”

The dramatic intervention comes just two days after Mr Zahawi was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor on Tuesday.

A source close to Mr Zahawi made clear he is not resigning, however, adding: “The country needs a chancellor and he will serve as long as he’s asked to do so.”

Moments after the new chancellor’s call for Mr Johnson to resign, Michelle Donelan, who was promoted to education secretary two days ago, quit her role.

More follows

