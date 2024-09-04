Backlash after Nadhim Zahawi tweets picture of homeless man in Mayfair

Support truly

Nadhim Zahawi is facing a growing backlash after sharing a photograph on X of a homeless person sleeping on the pavement in Mayfair.

The former Tory chairman, who was sacked over an HMRC probe into his tax affairs, posted the picture alongside the caption: “This is now in Mayfair, just walked passed [sic]. what is going on?

“Mayor of London, this can’t be right.”

Mr Zahawi, who stood down as a Conservative MP at the general election, also shared a broken heart emoji alongside the post.

But his decision to share the picture sparked a backlash on the social media platform, with users pointing out that rough sleeping rose significantly after the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

The estimated number of people sleeping rough on a single night in autumn rose from 1,768 in 2010 to 3,896 under the Tories in 2023, government figures show.

Freelance journalist and political commentator Zoë Grünewald said: “Can only assume that this tweet is referring to the fact that it is now spilling into the lives and landscapes of the super-rich, making it harder for them all to pretend it isn’t a problem.”

Nadhim Zahawi said he would have tweeted the same picture if he was walking through Victoria ( PA Wire )

Others criticised Mr Zahawi’s record in parliament, including having voted against free school meals and having been embroiled in the MPs expenses scandal in 2009.

Mr Zahawi said he was “mortified” when it emerged taxpayers were footing the bill to heat the stables at his country estate.

European Movement UK chairman Mike Galsworthy said: “Very glad you helped him, rather than just taking a photo without permission, walking ‘passed’, and declaring it’s someone else’s problem.

“People like you are the glue of our society.”

Meanwhile economist Danny Blanchflower dubbed Mr Zahawi a clown, adding: “You obviously need to learn how to spell past.”

Responding to critics, Mr Zahawi said he only mentioned that the person in the picture was in Mayfair “so that local help can get to the man”. “I could have been walking through Victoria and I would have referenced a similar tragic scene,” he added.

Mr Zahawi’s withdrawal from politics came a year after he was sacked by Rishi Sunak after an ethics probe found serious breaches of the ministerial code over his tax affairs.

The investigation was sparked by The Independent’s revelation of an HMRC investigation into the MP over his tax affairs. Mr Zahawi tried to stop this publication exposing the investigation by threatening to sue if we published.

At the time, the then chancellor repeatedly said he had paid all due taxes and would “one hundred per cent take legal action” if we reported that he had been investigated.

However, The Independent ignored his threats and published two reports, detailing how Mr Zahawi had faced inquiries from the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency and HMRC.

Mr Zahawi did not sue and reportedly paid a penalty of more than £1m to HMRC in a settlement thought to be worth almost £5m in total.