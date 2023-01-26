Jump to content

Liveupdated1674735321

Nazhim Zahawi news - live: HMRC suggests Tory chair did not make ‘innocent error’ as Sunak ‘livid’

Rishi Sunak said to be ‘livid’ with Cabinet minister in tax row

Eleanor Noyce
Thursday 26 January 2023 12:15
Comments
Failure to sack Zahawi shows PM is 'hopelessly weak', Starmer says

There are “no innocent errors” when it comes to tax penalties, the head of HMRC has said during the ongoing dispute over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.

James Hara, HMRC’s chief executive, told MPs on Thursday: “There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs.

“So if you take reasonable care, but nevertheless make a mistake, whilst you will be liable for the tax and for interest if it’s paid late, you would not be liable for a penalty. But if your error was as a result of carelessness, then legislation says that a penalty could apply in those circumstances.”

The row surrounding Mr Zahawi centres on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm Mr Zahawi founded, worth an estimated £27 million which were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.

Mr Zahawi has said that HMRC concluded there had been a “careless and not deliberate” error in the way the founders’ shares, which he had allocated to his father, had been treated.

Rishi Sunak – who has ordered his ethics adviser to investigate Mr Zahawi’s tax settlement – is said to be “livid” with his Cabinet minister over the saga, according to The Times.

The prime minister has not spoken to his party chairman since he revealed details of his settlement with HM Revenue and Customs at the weekend.

1674732781

HMRC: No ‘innocent errors’ in tax penalties

The head of HMRC has suggested Nadhim Zahawi has not made an "innocent" tax error.

James Harra told MPs on Thursday: "There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs."

It comes after Mr Zahawi paid a penalty to settle a £5m tax row, claiming the mistake was just deemed "careless and not deliberate".

Read more below:

No penalties for ‘innocent tax errors’, says HMRC boss amid Zahawi probe

Under-pressure Tory chairman had said his error was ‘careless and not deliberate’

Katy Clifton26 January 2023 11:33
1674735321

Downing Street declines to comment on HMRC chief remarks

Downing Street declined to comment on remarks by HMRC chief executive Jim Harra at the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, where he made clear that there are “no penalties for innocent errors” in an individual’s tax affairs.

A spokesman for the prime minister referred reporters to Rishi Sunak’s remarks in the Commons on Wednesday.

“The independent adviser will establish the facts and provide advice to the PM and then he will obviously consider next steps. I obviously can’t pre-empt that. It is right that the independent adviser is allowed to continue with that work,” he said.

Asked about speculation that the ethics inquiry into Nadhim Zahawi could be completed in as little as 10 says, the spokesman said: “We have said that we would like to see the work completed as quickly as possible.

“That remains the case but ultimately the timeline is a matter for the independent adviser. We wouldn’t put a time constraint on him.”

Eleanor Noyce26 January 2023 12:15
1674734421

Sunak expected to be joined by Zahawi at Chequers away day

Rishi Sunak is expected to be joined by Nadhim Zahawi when the Cabinet meets for an away day at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour country house.

The trip to Chequers in Buckinghamshire comes after days of headlines about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, with the Conservative Party chairman subject to an ethics probe.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the result of that investigation, which the Prime Minister announced on Monday, could take just 10 days.

Mr Sunak ordered an investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent adviser on ministers’ interests, into whether Mr Zahawi broke ministerial rules over the estimated £4.8 million bill he settled with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) while he was chancellor.

Mr Stride, put to him on ITV’s Peston programme on Wednesday that rumours suggested the probe could be done within 10 days, said it “wouldn’t be untypical” for Sir Laurie to operate in that timeframe.

He added: “I can’t be drawn on an arrangement of which I don’t know all the details.

“But the good news is that we will, in around it sounds like ten days’ time or thereabouts, hear from the ethics adviser, who will report to the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister will then have the facts and be able to make exactly those judgments.”

Eleanor Noyce26 January 2023 12:00
1674734018

HMRC to help “in any way we possibly can” with ethics inquiry into Zahawi

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, HMRC chief executive Jim Harra said officials would help “in any way we possibly can” with the ethics inquiry into Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.

Mr Harra said that he could not comment on an individual’s tax affairs, but signalled that HMRC could potentially offer a more public comment on a minister’s tax affairs under certain circumstances.

He told MPs: “Taxpayers can consent for HMRC to share details of their tax affairs with other people and that’s normal, for example, when they have an agent. However, it would still not be normal for HMRC to publicly comment on someone’s tax affairs even if they had said that it was OK for us to do so.

“Our requirement not to disclose information publicly sits whether a taxpayer is relaxed about it or not relaxed about it.”

Giving the example of MPs and constituents, he said: “Normally, if a taxpayer gives us consent to speak to someone about their tax affairs, then that’s what we would do.

Asked if a minister, or Mr Zahawi, granted permission to HMRC to discuss their tax affairs with the committee, he said: “It would not be normal for me to account to this committee for a person’s tax affairs, but if there are general issues about how we manage tax and I’ve got the ability to be disclosive that’s obviously something I would take advantage of.

“If we are asked by the independent adviser on ministerial interests to help with the inquiry, we will do so in any way we possibly can.”

Eleanor Noyce26 January 2023 11:53
1674733771

‘Livid’ Sunak refuses to speak to Zahawi after tax row

Rishi Sunak is said to be “livid” with Nadhim Zahawi as the fallout of the party chairman’s tax affairs continues.

The prime minister has not spoken to his party chairman since he revealed details of his settlement with HM Revenue and Customs at the weekend, it has been reported.

He is said to be frustrated that his colleague initially failed to disclose that he had paid a penalty for tax avoidance as part of an estimated £4.7 million settlement.

An ally of Mr Sunak told The Times: “Rishi is trying to do the right thing in terms of process but he’s livid.

Thomas Kingsley reports:

‘Livid’ Sunak refuses to speak to Zahawi after tax row

Sunak sends Zahawi to Coventry (only 10 miles from his constituency!)

Eleanor Noyce26 January 2023 11:49
1674733468

HMRC does not offer a “tax-service advice to ministers”, says chief executive

Meeting with a cross-party committee on Thursday morning, HMRC chief executive Jim Harra told the Public Accounts Committee that HMRC does not offer bespoke advice to ministers on tax.

“HMRC does not give people tax advice; that is for them to get for themselves,” Mr Harra said.

He said HMRC gives all taxpayers guidance and that applies equally to ministers.

“We don’t offer a tax-advice service to ministers, just as we wouldn’t to general taxpayers.”

Eleanor Noyce26 January 2023 11:44
1674732602

Good morning, we are resuming our live politics updates for the day.

Katy Clifton26 January 2023 11:30
1674686055

We’re pausing our coverage of Nadhim Zahawi for the day but keep checking independent.co.uk for the latest updates.

Sam Rkaina25 January 2023 22:34
1674684057

