Rishi Sunak said to be ‘livid’ with Cabinet minister in tax row
There are “no innocent errors” when it comes to tax penalties, the head of HMRC has said during the ongoing dispute over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.
James Hara, HMRC’s chief executive, told MPs on Thursday: “There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs.
“So if you take reasonable care, but nevertheless make a mistake, whilst you will be liable for the tax and for interest if it’s paid late, you would not be liable for a penalty. But if your error was as a result of carelessness, then legislation says that a penalty could apply in those circumstances.”
The row surrounding Mr Zahawi centres on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm Mr Zahawi founded, worth an estimated £27 million which were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.
Mr Zahawi has said that HMRC concluded there had been a “careless and not deliberate” error in the way the founders’ shares, which he had allocated to his father, had been treated.
Rishi Sunak – who has ordered his ethics adviser to investigate Mr Zahawi’s tax settlement – is said to be “livid” with his Cabinet minister over the saga, according to The Times.
The prime minister has not spoken to his party chairman since he revealed details of his settlement with HM Revenue and Customs at the weekend.
HMRC: No ‘innocent errors’ in tax penalties
The head of HMRC has suggested Nadhim Zahawi has not made an "innocent" tax error.
James Harra told MPs on Thursday: "There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs."
It comes after Mr Zahawi paid a penalty to settle a £5m tax row, claiming the mistake was just deemed "careless and not deliberate".
Tory sleaze is back – and here’s the proof
Cabinet minister Michael gove proudly boasted that “boring is back” when Rishi Sunak took charge at Downing Street at the end of October following months of turmoil.
The prime minister promised on his first day at No 10 to bring “integrity and accountability” to government, confident he could draw a line under the scandal-filled era of Boris Johnson.
Having vowed to stamp it out, sleaze is now mounting up outside Mr Sunak’s door.
Even the Conservatives’ favourite magazine, The Spectator, has declared that the Tories are “rolling in it” once again.
The Independent took a closer look at all the sleaze problems swirling around the prime minister only months after took office.
Adam Forrest reports:
Downing Street braced for more bullying allegations against Dominic Raab amidst Nadhim Zahawi investigation
Downing Street was braced for the number of allegations in the bullying investigation into Dominic Raab to have swelled significantly after it was reported that at least 24 civil servants are involved in formal complaints.
No 10 insisted on Thursday that the number of formal allegations against the Deputy Prime Minister remained at eight but could not rule out that each complaint includes multiple accusers.
The Guardian reported that the number of complainants is thought to be at least two dozen and could exceed 30, increasing the pressure on Rishi Sunak as his Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is also under investigation over his tax affairs.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the apparent scale of “shocking claims of widespread bullying and intimidation” involving Mr Raab raise “yet more questions” over the Prime Minister’s judgment.
“He promised a Government of integrity and claimed zero tolerance for bullying, yet he not only appointed Dominic Raab as his Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary but continues to prop him up,” she said.
Sam Blewett has more:
Taxpayers face bill for £222,000 Partygate legal fees
Taxpayers will have to fork out at least £222,000 for Boris Johnson’s legal fees as he defends himself against claims he misled parliament over Partygate, MPs have heard.
The bill for lawyers advising the former prime minister has risen from £129,700 in August 2021, and could go up again depending on how long the Privileges Committee inquiry takes, officials have admitted.
The committee is investigating whether Mr Johnson committed contempt of parliament by telling the Commons on several occasions that there were no lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.
He received a fixed-penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police over a string of parties in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May, November and December 2020 and April 2021.
The news comes as Nadhim Zahawi faces an investigation over a tax scandal that saw him pay an estimated £4.8 million settlement with HMRC.
Nadhim Zahawi: The millionaire MP who paid a tax penalty while chancellor
As he successfully helped roll out the coronavirus vaccines that saved countless lives and ended punishing restrictions, Nadhim Zahawi’s political stock was rising fast.
The Conservative was a clear and effective communicator with a compelling story, having become a multi-millionaire businessman after moving to the UK as a child refugee without any English.
It was for these qualities – and a touch of desperation on scandal-plagued Boris Johnson’s part – that he was appointed chancellor in the dying days of that administration.
But it was while serving in the Treasury that he cut a multimillion-pound deal to settle a tax dispute with HMRC.
The estimated £4.8 million bill included a penalty, and to make matters worse he was ultimately the minister in charge of the department.
Editorial: It is time for Rishi Sunak to show his ruthless side
Editorial: Rishi Sunak needs to be very clear about when and whether he knew about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs – and he needs to do it before much more damage is done.
Nadhim Zahawi: 5 questions that need answering on tax affairs
Rishi Sunak is under pressure after he resisted firing Nadhim Zahawi, despite the Conservative chairman’s admission he settled a tax dispute after an HMRC investigation.
The prime minister, who has ordered his ethics adviser to investigate whether Mr Zahawi broke ministerial rules, admitted there are “questions that need answering” as the saga rumbles on.
Some Tory MPs want Mr Zahawi to quit, though others have urged him to “get out” more tax details in an attempt to clear the matter up. The Independent takes a closer look at the big unanswered questions.
Political Correspondent Adam Forrest has more:
HMRC has a “duty of confidentiality” not to report tax affairs of prominent politicians, says chief exec
In a meeting with MPs on Thursday, HMRC chief executive Jim Harra was asked what the organisation would do if a prominent politician make a claim about their tax affairs that HMRC knows is “categorically false”.
Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier asked Mr Harra whether HMRC would ever correct that.
He said such a position could be a matter of “frustration” but that HMRC had a duty of confidentiality.
“As a general rule, our duty of confidentiality would mean that if a taxpayer made a public statement about their affairs which we felt we did not agree with, that would not be a matter that we would correct.
“But again, we would look at things on a case-by-case basis and decide whether in that particular case, the issue was such that it was within our functions to disclose information, but as a general rule our default is that we don’t disclose, and it can be a source of frustration for HMRC because people will brief the press or perhaps brief MPs about their tax affairs.
“We will sometimes feel it’s not the full story, but we have to deal with it on the basis of their disclosure because we’re not in a position to disclose further information.”
Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs: A timeline of how the controversy played out
Questions have swirled around Nadhim Zahawi and his tax affairs in recent weeks but the row came to a head in the last few days – piling pressure on the Tory chairman and forcing Rishi Sunak to address what he knew and when about the allegations.
The ongoing row centres on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm Mr Zahawi founded. The shares, worth an estimated £27m, were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.
Dominic McGrath outlines how the controversy has played out:
Why Rishi Sunak must sack Nadhim Zahawi
The prime minister must tackle the dangerous perception the government still follows Johnson’s ‘one rule for us, another for everyone else’ mantra, says Andrew Grice.
Rishi Sunak will have to sack Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative Party chair. The only route to Sunak being a successful prime minister is for him to be “not Boris Johnson”, and lift the shadow still being cast over the government by Johnson – who, after leaving office, has clearly not lost his love of being the centre of attention.
Johnson tried to bend the rules to protect friends such as Priti Patel, Owen Paterson, and Chris Pincher when they ran into trouble of their own making. It usually ended in tears, and certainly did when Johnson’s inaction over Pincher – the former deputy chief whip who resigned after groping allegations – hastened his own downfall.
