More senior Conservative figures have called on Nadhim Zahawi to resign his role as party chair amid the ongoing controversy over his tax settlement with the HMRC.

Influential peer Lord Hayward became the latest Tory to say Mr Zahawi should step aside, at least until the inquiry concludes – warning that the saga could help “flatline” Tory popularity ahead of the local elections.

Earlier reports said prime minister Rishi Sunak was not informed about Mr Zahawi’s tax dispute when he appointed him to the cabinet because Whitehall officials weren’t aware of any issues.

Mr Zahawi, the cabinet minister without portfolio and Tory Party chairman, was cleared by Whitehall officials to work in Mr Sunak’s government after he became prime minister.

But according to The Times, neither he nor Liz Truss - his predecessor - were informed about Mr Zahawi’s dispute with HMRC.