Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Home Office minister has insisted no evidence has emerged of “inappropriate behaviour” by former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi after he reportedly paid millions in tax to settle a dispute.

Questions have swirled around the Tory party chairman since the Sun on Sunday first reported that he agreed to pay a “seven-figure sum” to settle a dispute with HMRC.

It follows an investigation into the former Tory leadership hopeful’s financial affairs that was first revealed by The Independent last year.

This is how The Independent reported the investigation at the time (Independent)

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday that it is a “private matter” for Mr Zahawi, who was appointed as Tory chairman by Rishi Sunak.

Mr Jenrick, a former Treasury minister, argued that the “important factor” is that Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs are now up to date.

“I think this is a private matter for Nadhim Zahawi,” Mr Jenrick told LBC radio. “Ministers have to declare their interests ... and I’m sure that Nadhim Zawhai has done that in the appropriate way. I think it’s very important that any minister maintains their tax affairs appropriately.”

He added: “The bar is obviously higher as a Treasury minister, but I’ve seen no evidence to suggest there has been any inappropriate behaviour by Mr Zahawi so I’d be careful about making allegations without the facts.”

Reports of a settlement are said to relate to an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

The Independent reported in July that HMRC officials were examining the tax affairs of the senior Tory figure after an inquiry was launched by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in 2020.

The initial NCA inquiry was codenamed Operation Catalufa and is understood to have involved the agency’s International Corruption Unit.

YouGov’s 2009 annual report showed a more than 10 per cent shareholding by the Gibraltar-registered Balshore Investments Ltd. The report described the company as the “family trust of Nadhim Zahawi”, then an executive director of the polling firm.

But a representative for Mr Zahawi told the BBC: “Neither he nor his direct family are beneficiaries of Balshore Investments or any trust associated with it. Mr Zahawi has always said that he will answer any questions from HMRC, which he has always done.”

A spokesman for Mr Zahawi has said that his taxes are “properly declared” and that he “has never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf”.

“As he has previously stated, Mr Zahawi’s taxes are properly declared and paid in the UK”, the spokesman said. “He is proud to have built a British business that has become successful around the world.”

Responding to reports of the settlement, Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “If true, this is another nail in the coffin of the honesty, integrity and accountability promised by Rishi Sunak. This raises serious questions for both Nadhim Zahawi and the PM.”