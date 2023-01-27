Nadhim Zahawi - live: Former Tory chair calls on successor to ‘step aside’ in tax row
Sir Jake Berry said standing down would be ‘right thing to do’
A former Conservative Party chairman has called on Nadhim Zahawi to “step aside” whilst he is investigated over his tax affairs.
Sir Jake Berry said on BBC Question Time that standing down for the period of the investigation would be the “right thing to do now.”
“The government needs to find a mechanism for ministers and MPs who are under investigation in this way to step aside, to clear their name and then to come back into government if that is appropriate”, Sir Berry added.
This week’s episode was dominated by a discussion over Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, with one local GP questioning how the public can “trust” the Conservative Party after yet another scandal.
“Trust is such a vital component of my profession...I just really struggle to understand how we can trust the Conservative Party”, the member of the public put to Sir Berry.
Meanwhile, Mr Zahawi has allowed HMRC to pass his tax details to the prime minister’s ethics advisor.
A source close to Mr Zahawi said that he has now given HMRC permission to speak to Sir Laurie Magnus who is investigating whether his actions represented a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Jeremy Hunt says ‘forget the gloom, the future’s bright’ with the Tories
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will dismiss misplaced “gloom” about the prospects for the UK economy, saying Britain stands ready to take advantage of its Brexit “freedoms” to become a new world leader.
In a keynote speech on Friday, Mr Hunt will deliver an upbeat message, saying: “Declinism about Britain was wrong in the past and it is wrong today”.
But despite the optimistic tone, the Chancellor is expected to continue to resist calls from some Tory MPs for tax cuts to kick-start flagging economic growth.
Instead he will say the UK should exploit the opportunities provided by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU to raise productivity while using the proceeds of growth to support public services.
Gavin Cordon has more:
Nadhim Zahawi allows HMRC to pass his tax details to PM’s ethics adviser
Nadhim Zahawi has authorised HM Revenue & Customs to pass details of his tax affairs to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser – who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers – as Rishi Sunak continued to resist calls to sack him.
Pressure on the Tory Party chairman, who has admitted paying a penalty as part of an estimated £4.8m settlement with HMRC, intensified after the head of the organisation said such penalties were not issued for “innocent errors”.
A source close to Mr Zahawi said that he has now given HMRC permission to speak to Sir Laurie Magnus who is investigating whether his actions represented a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Earlier, giving evidence to MPs, the head of HMRC Jim Harra said that while he could not comment on individual cases there were “no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs”.
Speaking during a Cabinet away day at Chequers – his grace-and-favour country residence – Mr Sunak said he would wait for Sir Laurie’s report before making any decisions while refusing to be drawn on when he had learned his minister had paid the reportedly 30 per cent penalty.
More here:
The pitfalls of Rishi Sunak’s premiership
A refrain often heard in Westminster, when decisions need to be made, is, “you have to think about the politics”.
In a democratic system, people have to be persuaded – whether at the ballot box or the voting lobbies – and the role of the marketing team ultimately belongs to senior politicians. You can, of course, present facts and push the evidence, but people make political choices with more than a hint of emotion. Being too “clever” quite often goes against you.
Read Furvah Shah’s report.
The pitfalls of Rishi Sunak’s premiership | Salma Shah
If the government is going to turn a corner it needs to be bolder, prioritise the politics – and sell, sell, sell, writes Salma Shah
‘Livid’ Sunak refuses to speak to Zahawi after tax row
Rishi Sunak is said to be “livid” with Nadhim Zahawi as the fallout of the party chairman’s tax affairs continues.
The prime minister has not spoken to his party chairman since he revealed details of his settlement with HM Revenue and Customs at the weekend, it has been reported.
He is said to be frustrated that his colleague initially failed to disclose that he had paid a penalty for tax avoidance as part of an estimated £4.7 million settlement.
Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs: A timeline of how the controversy played out
Questions have swirled around Nadhim Zahawi and his tax affairs in recent weeks but the row came to a head in the last few days – piling pressure on the Tory chairman and forcing Rishi Sunak to address what he knew and when about the allegations.
The ongoing row centres on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm Mr Zahawi founded. The shares, worth an estimated £27m, were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.
Here is how the controversy has played out:
No penalties for ‘innocent tax errors', says HMRC boss
The boss of HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has said there are “no penalties for innocent errors”, as he was questioned on the ongoing tax row surrounding Nadhim Zahawi.
HMRC chief executive Jim Harra, appearing before the Public Accounts Committee where he was due to discuss tax compliance and the pandemic, was pressed on some of the questions surrounding the tax arrangements for the embattled Tory party chairman.
“Carelessness is a concept in tax law,” he said.
“It can be relevant to how many back years that we can assess, can be relevant to whether someone is liable to a penalty and if so, what penalty they will be liable to for an error in their tax affairs.
“There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs.
“So if you take reasonable care, but nevertheless make a mistake, whilst you will be liable for the tax and for interest if it’s paid late, you would not be liable for a penalty.
“But if your error was as a result of carelessness, then legislation says that a penalty could apply in those circumstances.”
Who is Nadhim Zahawi? All you need to know about the under-fire Tory Party chairman
After a dramatic 48-hours in Westminster last July triggered by the shock resignations of then-chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson was finally forced to step down as Britain’s prime minister.
After Owen Paterson, the Partygate saga, the Jimmy Savile slur, those stalled Rwanda deportation flights, boos at the Queen’s Jubilee, the vote of confidence, Lord Geidt’s exit, two by-election thrashings, party chair Oliver Dowden’s departure and the particularly rotten Chris Pincher scandal, the “greased piglet” finally slipped off the podium.
The fact that Mr Johnson was able to weather that final controversy as long as he did was almost entirely down to one man: Nadhim Zahawi.
Jeremy Hunt warns economic ‘discipline’ needed to get inflation under control
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned the government must maintain its “disciplined approach” to the public finances if it is to get inflation under control as the meeting remained overshadowed by Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs row.
Mr Hunt is facing calls from some Tory MPs to cut taxes in his budget in March in a bid to kick-start growth in the flagging UK economy.
At a cabinet away day at Chequers, Rishi Sunak and the Chancellor both emphasised inflation was only predicted to fall because of the “tough decisions” taken in the autumn statement to stabilise the economy.
“The Chancellor said it would be necessary to retain this disciplined approach in order to reduce inflation, because it is the greatest driver of the cost of living,” according to a No 10 readout of the meeting.
Keir Starmer failed to make the case for Nadhim Zahawi’s resignation
Not for the first time, Westminster was agog. Speculation about when a minister would resign dominated journalists’ conversations before Prime Minister’s Questions. Would Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative Party chair, be sacked after the Today programme? Mid-morning? Five minutes before PMQs? Or by Rishi Sunak in his first answer?
Not for the first time, the clash between prime minister and leader of the opposition was an anti-climax.
Keir Starmer realised that people outside the Commons were less interested in the processology of a minister whose career is hanging by a thread, and so he devoted his first three questions to the failure of the probation service in releasing the violent criminal who murdered Zara Aleena.
